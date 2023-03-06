Bandai Namco confirms new Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi is in development While there was a tag team game in 2010 and a Kinect game in 2012, the last mainline Budokai Tenkaichi game came out in 2007.

Dragon Ball Z has had a long and illustrious history with fighting games that far predates Dragon Ball FighterZ, and it looks like one of the main fighting series in the franchise is making a comeback. Bandai Namco has revealed that a new Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi game is in development and will bring the series back for new audiences.

Bandai Namco teased the development of a new Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi following the finals of the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Championship this last weekend. In the end of the event, players and viewers were treated to one last surprise, that being the Budokai Tenkaichi teaser. We get a glimpse of Goku turning into his Super Saiyan Blue form before the action cuts away and states that “A New Budokai Tenkaichi Begins”. No dates or even launch windows were given at the time of announcement.

The Budokai and Budokai Tenkaichi series of Dragon Ball Z were its main fighting series from the early 2000s up to the aforementioned 2012. They are widely celebrated among fans as having been the best fighting games to represent the Dragon Ball franchise before Dragon Ball FighterZ came out. However, it’s been over a decade since either series saw any action. It seems that hiatus is at an end. We still don’t know if developers Dimps or Spike are returning for this one, or if it will be a new developer altogether, either.

With so much information left up in the air, it seems the next stage of combat after Dragon Ball FighterZ is set. Stay tuned for more updates on the new Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi as new details become available.