Broly [DBS] sheds his armor to wrap up Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 2
Broly [DBS] doesn't need armor to muscle his foes around, as he rounds out Season 2 of the Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC roster.
Following an incredible DBFZ Grand Finals, fans got to check out Janemba and Gogeta [SSGSS], the next two DLC characters coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ.
After a brief scare, Dragon Ball FighterZ announced plans to move forward with Season 2 of the DBFZ World Tour, starting at CEO 2019.
Dragon Ball GT's Goku is joining the Dragon Ball FighterZ roster next month, so get ready for a whole lot more carnage - with kid Goku.
Dragon Ball GT tried to capture the energy that birthed the series with a return to young Goku and he's bringing some fire to Dragon Ball FighterZ.
With Dragon Ball FighterZ celebrating its first birthday, Shacknews chatted with producer Tomoko Hiroki to reflect on Year 1 and where DBFZ goes next.
As the Red Bull Final Summoning continues to unfold, it looks like the next Dragon Ball FighterZ Season Pass has leaked.
He's competing to be the first Dragon Ball FighterZ world champion, but first, Dominique 'SonicFox' McLean took a moment to talk to Shacknews about this weekend's tournament, Mortal Kombat 11, Skullgirls, and being the most visible black, furry, queer face in gaming.
He's entering Saturday's Dragon Ball FighterZ Final Summoning Last Chance Qualifiers as one of the favorites. But before he competes, Jon 'dekillsage' Coello takes some time to talk to Shacknews.
A second season of new fighters are coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ in the near future.