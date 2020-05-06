New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Goku [Ultra Instinct] joins Dragon Ball FighterZ in two weeks

Goku's most powerful form yet is coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ as he goes Ultra Instinct.
Ozzie Mejia
While Goku has gradually mastered the art of fighting through his Super Saiyan transformations, he's taken his greatest step yet in the recent Dragon Ball Super series. He has totally transcended the art of battle with his most powerful form, Ultra Instinct. And now, Ultra Instinct Goku is set to join the Dragon Ball FighterZ roster as the game's next DLC character.

Players got a first look at Goku [Ultra Instinct] back at the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals. Aesthetically, players will notice that Goku's Ultra Instinct form matches what's in the anime. Goku is still his intense self, but there's now a sense of fluidity and peace to his movements. Goku has reached a state of Zen and it's evidenced in his newfound offense.

In Dragon Ball FighterZ, Goku [Ultra Instinct] has access to a whole different arsenal of moves from his other counterparts. Beyond his hard strikes and his powerful projectiles, Ultra Instinct Goku can use teleportation movements to avoid contact from opponents and then follow up with either a massive fireball blast or a flying punch that can send foes bouncing off walls.

This is the most powerful version of Goku yet, both in the anime and in Dragon Ball FighterZ. Players will get to experience the violent serenity of Goku [Ultra Instinct] when he hits Dragon Ball FighterZ on May 22 as part of the FighterZ Pass 3 DLC package.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

