EVO 2023 main game lineup features Street Fighter 6 & Guilty Gear Strive King of Fighters XV, Tekken 7, and several other games are also on the main lineup for EVO 2023 in August.

The year 2023 is a hot year for fighting games with Guilty Gear Strive still going strong, Street Fighter 6 coming out, and Tekken 8 on the way to name a few, and today we learned what EVO 2023 in Las Vegas will have for us. Today, the EVO crew hosted a special livestream to share a wealth of details on this year’s fighting game event. It will be coming to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in August 2023 and we learned what games will be on display. Check out all of the details here.

EVO 2023 main game lineup

EVO 2023 will mark the inaugeral appearance of Street Fighter 6 at the competition.

Source: Capcom

The EVO 2023 announcement show was teased last week and went live on February 21, 2023 on the EVO Twitch channel. The action is set to take place from August 4 to August 6, 2023, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. During the show, we also learned that the finals of EVO 2023 will move from Top 8 to a Top 6 and that every mainstage game will have at least a $25,000 prize pool. what games will be coming to the mainstage? We learned that as well. They are as follows:

Street Fighter 6

Guilty Gear Strive

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Tekken 7

King of Fighters XV

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3

With all mainstage games confirmed for EVO 2023, there’s tons of excitement in store for fighting game fans later this year. 2022 was a breakout year for EVO, marking the first physical return of the competition under the ownership of Nintendo and the management of Rick “TheHadou” Thiher and his crew (known for his management of Combo Breaker, which also comes to Schaumberg, Illinois in May 2023). With its inaugural year with all of these changes in leadership and a stellar return behind it, EVO enters its sophomore year with a lot of hype behind it.

Early bird registration and hotel booking is available as of now on the EVO website, as well as on Start.gg. Be sure to get in if you want to get early prices and a room! We’ll be covering the action leading up to and during the events at EVO 2023.