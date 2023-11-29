Dragon Ball FighterZ Rollback Netcode Public Beta Test on PC opens for pre-loading The DBFZ Rollback Netcode beta is set to run this weekend and PC players can opt in to download the build now.

Dragon Ball FighterZ players are on the cusp of something big. Rollback netcode has been promised to the community for a long time, and at long last, it looks like Bandai Namco is close to rolling it out. A beta test for the rollback netcode system was previously announced, is set to begin this weekend, and PC players can opt-in to download the Dragon Ball FighterZ Rollback Netcode Public Beta Test on Steam now.

Bandai Namco announced that pre-loads for the DBFZ Rollback Netcode beta opened via the Bandai Namco Esports Twitter this week, as well as posting instructions in a Steam developer blog post as to how to pre-load the beta test.

How to pre-load the Dragon Ball FighterZ Rollback Netcode Public Beta Test

To opt in to the DBFZ Rollback Netcode beta, you must have a copy of the Steam version of the game. If that’s the case, then you just follow the instructions here.

In your Steam Library menu, right-click on Dragon Ball FighterZ in your game list

Click on “Properties”

Click on the Betas tab

Click on the Beta Participation dropbox and select “public-beta-test - pbt”

If you don’t see “public-beta-test - pbt” in the Beta Participation dropbox, verify DBFZ is installed and restart Steam

Return to the games list and click “Update” to download and install the DBFZ Rollback Netcode Beta build

Source: Bandai Namco

By following the above instructions, PC players will be able to get in on the DBFZ Rollback beta test and have it ready when the test session starts this weekend. The Dragon Ball FighterZ Rollback Netcode Public Beta Test is set to run from November 30 to December 10. It will only be available on PC via Steam at this time, though it’s likely we could see console tests later.

Fans may recall that Bandai Namco finally announced it was pursuing rollback netcode for DBFZ back at EVO 2022 when its grand finals ended at 2 a.m. PT. It’s been a long time coming for the game’s most stalwart fans and hopefully the beta is a sign of the developers closing in on that goal.

If you’re playing Dragon Ball FighterZ on PC, get ready for a hopefully smoother fight this weekend and through early December, and stay tuned for announcements regarding the official release of rollback netcode for the game.