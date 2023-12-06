Take a tour of the Dragon Ball Z booth at Toy Fair 2023 David Edmundson shows off the Dragaon Ball Z booth, giving us a look at the Nanoblock toys, MegaHouse figures, and more!

Toy Fair 2023 was a special time for us as we got to check out some incredible new action figures at the Dragon Ball Z booth. Bandai Namco’s Marketing Director, David Edmundson, gave us a tour of the booth, where he showed off all of the toys, statues, and kits consumers can get their hands on. Please, take a look at the video below!

Edmundson kicks off the tour by showing us the Nanoblock collection. These Dragon Ball Z figures are ones users can construct out of building blocks and include things like Son Goku performing an iconic move from the series. There is also the blind box lucky dip featuring six characters to collect. Though it is random, players can remove this randomness by just grabbing the whole box.

For those collectors who prefer their figurines a little less blocky and pixelated, there’s the MegaHouse collection of figurines. These are small-scale toys but there is also a rather neat collage featuring several of the characters positioned together like you’d see on a poster.

Next up, Edmundson showed us the Dragon Stars Series of action figures. Then there were the model kits. These are for the serious fans out there who love customizing their figurines to suit their needs. Would-be buyers can get the Figure-rise Standard Son Goku, the Entry Grade Super Saiyan God, and much more.

There was so much more on show at the Toy Fair this year. You can see more of these both tours and special conversations with the marketing teams over on the Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel.