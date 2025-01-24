Shack Together 048 - Xbox Developer_Direct, DOOM: The Dark Ages, feat. Donovan Erskine

Welcome to episode 48 of Shack Together! We're joined by special guest Donovan Erskine to break down all the exciting announcements from the Xbox Developer_Direct, including the highly anticipated DOOM: The Dark Ages. The presentation brought several major reveals, including Ninja Gaiden 4, South of Midnight's release date, and an in-depth look at what's next for the DOOM franchise.

In Story Time, we cover a wide range of topics including Ted Price's retirement from Insomniac, the winners of the New York Game Awards 2025, and reviews of interesting new titles like Synduality: Echo of Ada and Mika and the Witch's Mountain. We also cover some discouraging industry news, with the cancellation of both the God of War live service game and Extremely OK Games' Earthblade, while celebrating Balatro's impressive milestone of 5 million copies sold. Last, we discuss Netflix's latest subscription price hike and Samsung's AI-focused Galaxy S25 announcement. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

