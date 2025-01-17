Sony cancels new games from Bend Studios and Bluepoint Games One of the cancelled projects was a live-service God of War game.

As Sony continues to reexamine its future slate of games following the disastrous launch of Concord last year, the publisher has axed two unannounced games from first-party studios.

The canceled projects were in development at Bend Studios and Bluepoint Games. Both games were live-service projects, with Bluepoint reportedly working on a God of War title, as reported by Bloomberg. A Sony spokesperson told the outlet that neither studio will be shuttered as a result of the cancellations, though it’s currently unknown if there will be layoffs.



Source: PlayStation Studios

Bend Studio previously developed 2019’s Days Gone. Bluepoint Games developed the 2020 Demon’s Souls remake, which was a launch title for the PS5. The studio reportedly provided assistance in the development of God of War Ragnarok before beginning work on the live-service project.

The two cancellations come months after Sony took Concord offline just two weeks after its release. As the publisher looks to recalibrate the focus of PlayStation Studios, stick with Shacknews for future updates.