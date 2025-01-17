New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sony cancels new games from Bend Studios and Bluepoint Games

One of the cancelled projects was a live-service God of War game.
PlayStation Studios
As Sony continues to reexamine its future slate of games following the disastrous launch of Concord last year, the publisher has axed two unannounced games from first-party studios.

The canceled projects were in development at Bend Studios and Bluepoint Games. Both games were live-service projects, with Bluepoint reportedly working on a God of War title, as reported by Bloomberg. A Sony spokesperson told the outlet that neither studio will be shuttered as a result of the cancellations, though it’s currently unknown if there will be layoffs.

Deacon St. John riding his motorcycle through a field.

Source: PlayStation Studios

Bend Studio previously developed 2019’s Days Gone. Bluepoint Games developed the 2020 Demon’s Souls remake, which was a launch title for the PS5. The studio reportedly provided assistance in the development of God of War Ragnarok before beginning work on the live-service project.

The two cancellations come months after Sony took Concord offline just two weeks after its release. As the publisher looks to recalibrate the focus of PlayStation Studios, stick with Shacknews for future updates.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

