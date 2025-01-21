New York Game Awards 2025 winners The New York Videogame Critics Circle gathered for its 14th annual awards ceremony where it celebrated the games released in 2024.

The New York Videogame Critics Circle held its 14th annual New York Game Awards this year where it celebrated the titles released in 2024. Of these, there was a clear winner for a few categories, with Astro Bot walking way with three awards.

There were 14 different awards handed out at the New York Game Awards 2025. These are across the categories you would recognize, but each one is represented by a different aspect of New York. Take a look at the 2024 games that won the awards this year.

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year

Astro Bot

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game

UFO 50

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game

Astro Bot

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game

Troy Baker as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game

Astro Bot

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game

Zenless Zone Zero

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake

Silent Hill 2

Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem

Mouthwashing

NYC GWB Award for Best DLC

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism

Simone De Rochefort & Clayton Ashley

Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient

Sam Lake

There were plenty of excellent games that released in 2024, and it’s always exciting to see them be recognized across awards shows. In case you missed it, we have out our own awards during the end of year. Check out our Shacknews Awards 2024 page to see all the winners.