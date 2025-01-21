New York Game Awards 2025 winners
The New York Videogame Critics Circle gathered for its 14th annual awards ceremony where it celebrated the games released in 2024.
The New York Videogame Critics Circle held its 14th annual New York Game Awards this year where it celebrated the titles released in 2024. Of these, there was a clear winner for a few categories, with Astro Bot walking way with three awards.
There were 14 different awards handed out at the New York Game Awards 2025. These are across the categories you would recognize, but each one is represented by a different aspect of New York. Take a look at the 2024 games that won the awards this year.
Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year
Astro Bot
Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game
UFO 50
Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Statue of Liberty Award for Best World
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game
Astro Bot
Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game
Troy Baker as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game
Batman: Arkham Shadow
Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game
Astro Bot
A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game
Zenless Zone Zero
Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake
Silent Hill 2
Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem
Mouthwashing
NYC GWB Award for Best DLC
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism
Simone De Rochefort & Clayton Ashley
Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient
Sam Lake
There were plenty of excellent games that released in 2024, and it’s always exciting to see them be recognized across awards shows. In case you missed it, we have out our own awards during the end of year. Check out our Shacknews Awards 2024 page to see all the winners.
