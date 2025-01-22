New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Samsung launches Galaxy S25 smartphones with an emphasis on AI

The latest iteration of the Galaxy features an AI companion that can execute functions across multiple apps.
Donovan Erskine
Samsung
Samsung has revealed the Galaxy S25 series, the latest versions of its signature smartphone device. This year’s line-up once again focuses on artificial Intelligence, bringing the second iteration of Galaxy AI. Samsung boasts improved search, health, and management features as some of the S25’s highlights.

Samsung’s new smartphones were showcased today and are available in three models: S25 ($799), S25+ ($999), and S25 Ultra ($1,299). As Samsung continues to battle with Apple in the AI race, the manufacturer put a large emphasis on AI features in this year’s devices. The S25’s AI companion can debrief users on daily news and weather, search for nearby restaurants, and track their fitness goals.

In addition to the personal companion, Samsung has used AI to power new video editing functions. Audio Eraser serves a similar purpose as Magic Eraser in the Photos app, removing background audio from recordings. The Auto Trim feature uses AI to detect and isolate the “key moments” in video recordings.

The Galaxy S25 smartphones are available for preorder on Samsung’s website, with shipments expected to begin on February 7.

News Editor
Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

