Netflix (NFLX) is raising sub prices again for U.S. members Netflix will increase the subscription cost for its Premium and ad-supported tiers.

Netflix (NFLX) released its Q4 2024 earnings report today, chronicling its financial performance over the past few months. In addition to the financial details, Netflix announced that it will be increasing the price of its Premium and ad-supported tiers.

Netflix confirmed the price hike under the monetization section of its Q4 2024 earnings report. The Premium subscription will increase from $22.99 to $24.99. The ad-supported tier will increase from $6.99 to $7.99, marking the first price increase on that tier.



Source: Netflix

As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix. To that end, we are adjusting prices today across most plans in the US, Canada, Portugal and Argentina (which was already factored into the 2025 guidance we provided in October 2024).

Netflix’s full Q4 2024 earnings report saw a beat on all fronts, propelling the company’s stock to reach an all-time high.