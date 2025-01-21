New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Netflix (NFLX) is raising sub prices again for U.S. members

Netflix will increase the subscription cost for its Premium and ad-supported tiers.
Donovan Erskine
Netflix
Netflix (NFLX) released its Q4 2024 earnings report today, chronicling its financial performance over the past few months. In addition to the financial details, Netflix announced that it will be increasing the price of its Premium and ad-supported tiers.

Netflix confirmed the price hike under the monetization section of its Q4 2024 earnings report. The Premium subscription will increase from $22.99 to $24.99. The ad-supported tier will increase from $6.99 to $7.99, marking the first price increase on that tier.

Netflix’s full Q4 2024 earnings report saw a beat on all fronts, propelling the company’s stock to reach an all-time high.

News Editor
Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

