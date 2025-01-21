Netflix (NFLX) stock hits all-time high in after-hours trading Shortly after trading closed on Tuesday, Netflix's stock hit an all-new peak.

Netflix reported in with its Q4 2024 financial earnings. While numbers are being crunched and growth is being calculated, the company's stock grew to a new high. Following the close of the Wall Street bell on Tuesday, Netflix's stock hit an all-time high price in after-hours trading, hitting $968.98/share.

Among the outlets displaying Netflix's stock chart is Yahoo! Finance. The stock price's rise comes in response to Netflix's Q4 2024 earnings report and its letter to shareholders. Netflix's revenue grew 16 percent year-over-year and is forecasting further growth in 2025.

"Based on January 1, 2025 F/X rates, we now project 2025 revenue of $43.5-$44.5B, $0.5B higher than our prior forecast range," reads the Netflix shareholder letter. "This updated guidance reflects improved business fundamentals and the expected carryover benefit of our stronger-than-forecasted Q4’24 performance, net of headwinds from the strengthening of the US dollar over the past few months. Since the forecast we published with our Q3’24 results, the appreciation of the US dollar vs. most currencies has negatively impacted our 2025 revenue forecast by ~$1B, net of hedging (this F/X impact is included in our updated guidance)."

Prior to hitting its peak, Netflix closed the Tuesday, January 21 trading day at $869.68/share. We'll continue to monitor any further news coming out of Netflix's Q4 2024 earnings. Keep it on Shacknews.