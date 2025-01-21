New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Netflix (NFLX) stock hits all-time high in after-hours trading

Shortly after trading closed on Tuesday, Netflix's stock hit an all-new peak.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Netflix
2

Netflix reported in with its Q4 2024 financial earnings. While numbers are being crunched and growth is being calculated, the company's stock grew to a new high. Following the close of the Wall Street bell on Tuesday, Netflix's stock hit an all-time high price in after-hours trading, hitting $968.98/share.


Source: Yahoo! Finance

Among the outlets displaying Netflix's stock chart is Yahoo! Finance. The stock price's rise comes in response to Netflix's Q4 2024 earnings report and its letter to shareholders. Netflix's revenue grew 16 percent year-over-year and is forecasting further growth in 2025.

"Based on January 1, 2025 F/X rates, we now project 2025 revenue of $43.5-$44.5B, $0.5B higher than our prior forecast range," reads the Netflix shareholder letter. "This updated guidance reflects improved business fundamentals and the expected carryover benefit of our stronger-than-forecasted Q4’24 performance, net of headwinds from the strengthening of the US dollar over the past few months. Since the forecast we published with our Q3’24 results, the appreciation of the US dollar vs. most currencies has negatively impacted our 2025 revenue forecast by ~$1B, net of hedging (this F/X impact is included in our updated guidance)."

Prior to hitting its peak, Netflix closed the Tuesday, January 21 trading day at $869.68/share. We'll continue to monitor any further news coming out of Netflix's Q4 2024 earnings. Keep it on Shacknews.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola