New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

South of Midnight gets April 2025 release date

Compulsion Games will deliver its fantasy adventure game in less than three months.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Xbox Game Studios
1

South of Midnight is among the wave of upcoming titles from Xbox Game Studios, and we won’t have to wait much longer to experience its fantastical twist on the American deep south. South of Midnight will launch on April 8, 2025.

In addition to the release date, we got a new trailer that shows off more of the world and magical abilities the protagonist will possess. For more news out of the Xbox Developer Direct, Shacknews has what you’re looking for.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola