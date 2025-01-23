South of Midnight gets April 2025 release date Compulsion Games will deliver its fantasy adventure game in less than three months.

South of Midnight is among the wave of upcoming titles from Xbox Game Studios, and we won’t have to wait much longer to experience its fantastical twist on the American deep south. South of Midnight will launch on April 8, 2025.

In addition to the release date, we got a new trailer that shows off more of the world and magical abilities the protagonist will possess. For more news out of the Xbox Developer Direct, Shacknews has what you’re looking for.