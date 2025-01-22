Celeste dev team Extremely OK Games announces Earthblade cancelation After a few events and reflection, Maddy and Noel realized developing Earthblade was no longer what their hearts desired.

The team at Extremely OK Games has decided to cancel development of Earthblade, the team’s next game after the critically acclaimed Celeste. The decision was made after an IP disagreement and time reflecting on the development process of Earthblade.

On January 22, 2025, Maddy Thorson of Extremely OK Games posted an update regarding the future of Earthblade. In the post, Maddy announces that Noel Berry and her made the “difficult decision to cancel Earthblade.” This decision was made in December 2024, though the team decided it was best to wait until now to announce it.

In explaining what happened, Maddy notes that a “fracture began forming” in the team between Noel and her and Pedro, a founding member of EXOK. “The conflict centered around a disagreement about the IP rights of Celeste,” Maddy writes. “This was obviously a very difficult and heartbreaking process. We eventually reached a resolution, but both parties also agreed in the end that we should go our separate ways.”

While this wasn’t the only factor in the team’s decision to cancel the game, it did drive Maddy and Noel to reflect on the development of Earthblade. “It has been a struggle for a long time,” Maddy writes.

From here, Maddy and Noel plan to focus on smaller-scale projects and hope to collaborate with some of the talented folks they’ve met along their journey. Keep an eye on our Extremely OK Games page for the latest on what Maddy and Noel are up to.