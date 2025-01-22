New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Celeste dev team Extremely OK Games announces Earthblade cancelation

After a few events and reflection, Maddy and Noel realized developing Earthblade was no longer what their hearts desired.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Extremely OK Games
3

The team at Extremely OK Games has decided to cancel development of Earthblade, the team’s next game after the critically acclaimed Celeste. The decision was made after an IP disagreement and time reflecting on the development process of Earthblade.

On January 22, 2025, Maddy Thorson of Extremely OK Games posted an update regarding the future of Earthblade. In the post, Maddy announces that Noel Berry and her made the “difficult decision to cancel Earthblade.” This decision was made in December 2024, though the team decided it was best to wait until now to announce it.

In explaining what happened, Maddy notes that a “fracture began forming” in the team between Noel and her and Pedro, a founding member of EXOK. “The conflict centered around a disagreement about the IP rights of Celeste,” Maddy writes. “This was obviously a very difficult and heartbreaking process. We eventually reached a resolution, but both parties also agreed in the end that we should go our separate ways.”

While this wasn’t the only factor in the team’s decision to cancel the game, it did drive Maddy and Noel to reflect on the development of Earthblade. “It has been a struggle for a long time,” Maddy writes.

From here, Maddy and Noel plan to focus on smaller-scale projects and hope to collaborate with some of the talented folks they’ve met along their journey. Keep an eye on our Extremely OK Games page for the latest on what Maddy and Noel are up to.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola