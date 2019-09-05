How Celeste: Chapter 9 was inspired by Super Mario World
Months after releasing Celeste's long-awaited Chapter 9 DLC, creator Matt Thorson reflects back on its development in a postmortem blog post.
The indie dev team behind Celeste and Towerfall have a brand new company and office. Behold, Extremely OK Games!
Celeste's Chapter 9 DLC is ready to release, with newly-formed Extremely Ok Games announcing that the game will release next week.