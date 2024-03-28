New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Earthblade delayed out of 2024 release window

Extremely OK Games' anticipated follow-up to Celeste will no longer launch this year.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
EXOK Games
1

Earthblade has been one of the most anticipated video game releases for years now. Originally announced in 2021, the next title from the makers of Celeste has seen numerous delays as a result of different development hurdles, and has once again been pushed to a new release window. Earthblade is no longer set to launch this year.

Director Maddy Thorson came right out and confirmed the latest Earthblade delay in a blog post today. “This game ain't coming out in 2024,” the post reads. “We had hoped to be announcing a firm release date around now, but it just isn't in the cards. We know that this will be disappointing for a lot of you and we're sorry for that.”

Logo and key art for Earthblade

Source: EXOK Games

Thorson reassures that progress is still being made on the game and that the team is still enthusiastic about it. She revealed that the studio recently hired Kyle Pulver to join the team as a designer. She talks about the decision to expand the EXOK team, why she initially hesitated to do it, and how it’ll make Earthblade a better game.

We last saw Earthblade at the 2022 Game Awards, where the game was given a 2024 release window. The game will no longer arrive this year, and the post doesn’t even go as far to re-date Earthblade for 2025. Regardless, you can expect to read any and every Earthblade update right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola