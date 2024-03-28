Earthblade delayed out of 2024 release window Extremely OK Games' anticipated follow-up to Celeste will no longer launch this year.

Earthblade has been one of the most anticipated video game releases for years now. Originally announced in 2021, the next title from the makers of Celeste has seen numerous delays as a result of different development hurdles, and has once again been pushed to a new release window. Earthblade is no longer set to launch this year.

Director Maddy Thorson came right out and confirmed the latest Earthblade delay in a blog post today. “This game ain't coming out in 2024,” the post reads. “We had hoped to be announcing a firm release date around now, but it just isn't in the cards. We know that this will be disappointing for a lot of you and we're sorry for that.”



Source: EXOK Games

Thorson reassures that progress is still being made on the game and that the team is still enthusiastic about it. She revealed that the studio recently hired Kyle Pulver to join the team as a designer. She talks about the decision to expand the EXOK team, why she initially hesitated to do it, and how it’ll make Earthblade a better game.

We last saw Earthblade at the 2022 Game Awards, where the game was given a 2024 release window. The game will no longer arrive this year, and the post doesn’t even go as far to re-date Earthblade for 2025. Regardless, you can expect to read any and every Earthblade update right here on Shacknews.