Earthblade is the next game from the makers of Celeste The next project from the makers of Celeste has a name... and not much else, at the moment.

A lot has happened since Maddy Thorson and company released Celeste back in 2018. The team has since founded Extremely OK Games and begun work on the studio's next official project. There isn't too much to say about that game, except that now it has a name. Extremely OK Games' next effort will be called Earthblade.

Earthblade 🌷 Vibe reveal! (🔊sound on!)

A 2D explor-action game in a seamless pixel art world. The next release from the Celeste team, coming 20XX. pic.twitter.com/ceAM80PEaG — Extremely OK Games (@exok_games) April 19, 2021

There isn't a lot to say about Earthblade or what it is. There's nothing to go on outside of a name, a logo, and a clip from the game's soundtrack. There's no word on what kind of game Earthblade is, which leaves the door open for speculation. There's plenty of time to speculate, too, because even Thorson isn't quite sure of how long the game's development cycle will run, given hurdles like the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Now it sounds optimistic to say out loud that Earthblade could be released within 5 short years of Celeste," Thorson said on the Extremely OK Games website. "The truth is that we don't know how long it will take, just that it will take as long as it takes (and that it will take a long time)."

Celeste has been a big favorite here at Shacknews, so much so that we didn't hesitate to name it our Best Indie Game of 2018. While the game hasn't had any official new content since the release of Chapter 9, Extremely OK Games continues to support the game to this day. Most recently, the team added developer commentary as part of the game's third anniversary.

Earthblade looks like it's a long way from release, but we'll be watching its development closely here at Shacknews. Stay tuned for the latest updates.