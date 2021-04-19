New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2021 video game release dates calendar
Earthblade is the next game from the makers of Celeste

The next project from the makers of Celeste has a name... and not much else, at the moment.
Ozzie Mejia
7

A lot has happened since Maddy Thorson and company released Celeste back in 2018. The team has since founded Extremely OK Games and begun work on the studio's next official project. There isn't too much to say about that game, except that now it has a name. Extremely OK Games' next effort will be called Earthblade.

There isn't a lot to say about Earthblade or what it is. There's nothing to go on outside of a name, a logo, and a clip from the game's soundtrack. There's no word on what kind of game Earthblade is, which leaves the door open for speculation. There's plenty of time to speculate, too, because even Thorson isn't quite sure of how long the game's development cycle will run, given hurdles like the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Now it sounds optimistic to say out loud that Earthblade could be released within 5 short years of Celeste," Thorson said on the Extremely OK Games website. "The truth is that we don't know how long it will take, just that it will take as long as it takes (and that it will take a long time)."

Celeste has been a big favorite here at Shacknews, so much so that we didn't hesitate to name it our Best Indie Game of 2018. While the game hasn't had any official new content since the release of Chapter 9, Extremely OK Games continues to support the game to this day. Most recently, the team added developer commentary as part of the game's third anniversary.

Earthblade looks like it's a long way from release, but we'll be watching its development closely here at Shacknews. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

From The Chatty
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    April 19, 2021 12:20 PM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Earthblade is the next game from the makers of Celeste

    • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      April 19, 2021 12:48 PM

      Very few details. Curious if you all think this is another sidescroller or maybe something closer to a Zelda or Secret of Mana?

      "2D explor-action" could refer to either. While safe to assume another sidescroller, I could also see them wanting to try something a little different.

      • at0micgarden legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 19, 2021 12:52 PM

        One thing they’ve nailed in every game so far is mechanics. I don’t care what kind of game it is - if the mechanics are as enjoyable and refined as Celeste or Towerfall, I’m in. And a killer soundtrack, which will be inevitable due to the composer.

      • systatic legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 19, 2021 1:40 PM

        Read something a while back that they were exploring the possibility of a tactics game.

      • OzzieMejia moderator
        reply
        April 19, 2021 2:00 PM

        My first instinct seeing that logo and that artwork: action RPG.

        • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          April 19, 2021 4:45 PM

          Yeah, the teaser definitely evokes that sort of thing for me.

      • deathofrats legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 19, 2021 4:33 PM

        Matt, or I guess now Maddi's, bread and butter is really solid platforming, so i hope there is some element of that in this.

        • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          April 19, 2021 4:43 PM

          Merge both ala Blaster Master :<

          • deathofrats legacy 10 years
            reply
            April 19, 2021 5:18 PM

            I just want a remastered version of An Untitled Story

    • Chipwarrior legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 19, 2021 1:45 PM

      Played celeste recently and the jumping around was good. Could have done without the hidden breakable walls though. Pixelhunt is not really part of that games appeal

      • at0micgarden legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 19, 2021 4:25 PM

        I got maybe half the strawberries, I wasn’t going out of my way to find them unless one looked particularly interesting to get over to.

