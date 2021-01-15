Celeste three-year anniversary to feature developer commentary The developers behind Celeste will be getting in on an anniversary celebration livestream.

Released back in 2018, Celeste was a beloved indie-platformer that quickly won over the hearts of players. Developed by Maddy Thorson and Noel Berry, this platform gained popularity due to its challenging levels, all hooked by an emotional story. One of the best releases of 2018, Celeste is coming up on its third anniversary at the end of this month. A celebration livestream will be taking place to commemorate the milestone, and the developers will be heavily involved.

Streamer AChocolateOrange posted to their Twitter account on January 15 to share news of the stream. On January 25 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, the three-year anniversary celebration stream will go down live on the CelesteCommunity Twitch channel.

We're hosting an event celebrating @celeste_game's 3rd birthday! Join us, as well as @MaddyThorson and @regameyk, on January 25th at https://t.co/XPcHGm0Mpz, where we'll be playing, watching, and talking Celeste. pic.twitter.com/1P1cAMRSgO — AChocolateOrange (@AChocolaOrange) January 14, 2021

There are a number of events planned for the celebration stream. First up, 25 runners will compete live in a 100% relay, this contest will receive live commentary from developers Thorson and Berry. There will also be a developer bingo match featured later in the show.

Overall, the stream will be a celebration of one of the best indie releases in recent years. Tune in to hear developer insight and get a peek behind the curtain at how Celeste came to be. Most recently, Maddy Thorson revealed that the protagonist in Celeste is canonically transgender. Celeste scored well in our original Shacknews review and was one of our favorite indies of 2018.