Balatro has sold over 5 million units LocalThunk's poker roguelike continues to be an indie sensation.

Balatro was the success story of 2024, going from a small personal project to the year’s most notable indie release. That success has carried into 2024 with the poker roguelike crossing 5 million units sold.

The Balatro X account made a post announcing the newest sales milestone. Balatro has sold 5 million units since its February 2024 release. The game is available on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Nintendo Switch, iOS/Android, and PC.



Source: Playstack

Balatro’s blend of poker and roguelike mechanics created a gameplay loop that’s kept audiences talking about Balatro for nearly a year. It was nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards last December, and was named Shacknews’ Game of the Year 2024.

Balatro’s creator, LocalThunk, took the news as an opportunity to encourage players to buy more indie games, telling them to “make it a habit” if this is their first time doing so.