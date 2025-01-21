New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Balatro has sold over 5 million units

LocalThunk's poker roguelike continues to be an indie sensation.
Donovan Erskine
Playstack
Balatro was the success story of 2024, going from a small personal project to the year’s most notable indie release. That success has carried into 2024 with the poker roguelike crossing 5 million units sold.

The Balatro X account made a post announcing the newest sales milestone. Balatro has sold 5 million units since its February 2024 release. The game is available on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Nintendo Switch, iOS/Android, and PC.

A gameplay screenshot from Balatro, the player's hand is filled with cards.

Source: Playstack

Balatro’s blend of poker and roguelike mechanics created a gameplay loop that’s kept audiences talking about Balatro for nearly a year. It was nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards last December, and was named Shacknews’ Game of the Year 2024.

Balatro’s creator, LocalThunk, took the news as an opportunity to encourage players to buy more indie games, telling them to “make it a habit” if this is their first time doing so.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

