Doom: The Dark Ages rips into May 2025 release date id Software is putting a medieval twist on the iconic FPS series in this new installment.

The latest Xbox Developer Direct featured a segment focused on Doom: The Dark Ages, id Software’s next game and the latest installment in the legendary first-person shooter series. After highlighting some of the game’s new features and mechanics, the developer confirmed that Doom: The Dark Ages will be released on May 15, 2025.

id Software’s deep dive into Doom: The Dark Ages showed off what fans can expect when they jump into the next hellish adventure. While Doom: Eternal emphasized verticality and aerial movement, Doom: The Dark Ages is going back to basics with combat inspired by the 1993 original. The trailer shows the Slayer strafing to avoid enemy attacks and maneuver the battlefield while simultaneously firing at enemies.

The new trailer also revealed the emphasis on melee combat in Doom: The Dark Ages. The Shield Saw is one of Slayer’s new weapons, and he can use it (with a single button) to throw it at enemies and protect himself from incoming attacks.

While Doom: The Dark Ages is definitely not an open world game, it features vast locations that players can explore. There are designated locations where players can summon a dragon mount for Slayer to ride on. The dragon is equipped with a machine gun that can be used to attack enemies. The medieval setting is also home to some gargantuan creatures, and Slayer can pilot a large mech to even the odds.

We’re less than four months away from Doom: The Dark Ages’ release on May 15. It was just one of four games spotlighted during the Xbox Developer Direct.