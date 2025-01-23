New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Ninja Gaiden 4 announced by Team Ninja and Platinum Games

The next mainline Ninja Gaiden game is set to arrive this fall.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Team Ninja
4

The 2025 Xbox Developer Direct opened with the surprise reveal of Ninja Gaiden 4, the next mainline installment in the beloved action series. The new trailer provided our first look at gameplay, the story, and characters.

Ninja Gaiden 4 was the first game shown during the Xbox Developer Direct and was the mystery game previously teased by Microsoft.

