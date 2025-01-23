Ninja Gaiden 4 announced by Team Ninja and Platinum Games The next mainline Ninja Gaiden game is set to arrive this fall.

The 2025 Xbox Developer Direct opened with the surprise reveal of Ninja Gaiden 4, the next mainline installment in the beloved action series. The new trailer provided our first look at gameplay, the story, and characters.

Ninja Gaiden 4 was the first game shown during the Xbox Developer Direct and was the mystery game previously teased by Microsoft.