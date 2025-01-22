Insomniac Games CEO Ted Price announces retirement The Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank studio will be led by three co-studio heads following Price's departure.

After more than 30 years at Insomniac Games, CEO Ted Price has announced his retirement from the video game industry. He’ll officially leave the company at the end of March and will be succeeded by a trio of co-heads.

Ted Price penned an open letter to discuss his retirement. “For me, after over 30 years of leading Insomniac, I felt it was simply time to step aside and let others pave the way for our team,” Price wrote. He also spoke to the recent fires in Southern California and how the team at Insomniac have worked to help those in need.



Source: PlayStation Studios

In a post to the PlayStation Blog, Insomniac announced that Ted Price will be succeeded by Ryan Schneider, Jen Huang, and Chad Dezern, who will serve as co-studio heads. The three shared their backstories and affirmed their goal of preserving the studio’s culture-first mentality while “exploring how we can strategically evolve to succeed for decades to come.”

This move marks a major change for one of Sony’s most prolific studios. As for what’s next from Insomniac Games, the studio is currently hard at work on Marvel’s Wolverine. Their latest effort, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, is being ported to PC later this month.