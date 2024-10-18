New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 comes to PC in January 2025

Insomniac has 'no additional story content planned' for the game.
PlayStation Studios
Marvel’s panel at New York Comic Con 2024 brought the surprise announcement that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is coming to PC on January 30.

The official store pages for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are live now on Steam and Epic Games Store. The port is being handled by Nixxes, which is the same team that handled the ports of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Spider-Man (Peter Parker) fighting Venom.

Source: PlayStation Studios

In a post to the PlayStation Blog, Insomniac Games confirms that it has no plans for Spider-Man 2 DLC. “While we have no additional story content planned for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, we’re delighted to bring all of our previously released post-launch content to the PC version, including New Game+, new suits and color variants, Photo Mode features, and more.”

PC players who have been holding out for a Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 port have just over three months to go. It’s the latest PlayStation game to get a PC port, continuing the publisher’s trend in recent years. As we await details on Insomniac’s next project, stick with us here on Shacknews.

