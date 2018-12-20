Sony wants to acquire more game studios ahead of PS5 launch
Insomniac Games was just the entrée; Sony is hungry for more studios.
After completing Stormland, the world shifts and changes, giving players new things to do and explore.
Swing through the skies of Manhattan one more time with your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.
Insomniac Games, developer behind Marvel's Spider-Man and the Ratchet & Clank series, is now a Playstation exclusive studio following its purchase by Sony.
Marvel's Spider-Man owners can look forward to two new suits from Spider-Man: Far From Home with upcoming free DLC.
Shacknews catches up with Insomniac's Bryan Intihar, creative director on Marvel's Spider-Man, to see how his life has changed after the PlayStation 4 exclusive release.
Marvel's Spider-Man players can don the Bombastic Bag Man Suit or the Future Foundation Suit.
It's more than a great superhero game. For all the different ways that it excels, Marvel's Spider-Man is Shacknews' 2018 Game of the Year.
With great power comes great responsibility. Marvel's Spider-Man doesn't just grasp that for its title hero, it grasps that for the man under the mask.
Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is getting some new threads for his PS4 exclusive game for the low, low cost of nothing.