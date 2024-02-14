New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 surpasses 10 million units sold

This brings Insomniac's Spider-Man series sales to a total of 50 million.
Donovan Erskine
Insomniac Games
Sony’s latest round of financial earnings brought a slew of new information about its PlayStation business, including sales figures for some of its recent titles. This includes Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which launched last fall. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has surpassed 10 million copies sold, bringing the full series topping 50 million units sold since it kicked off in 2018.

Insomniac Games confirmed the sales figure for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in a tweet following the release of Sony’s latest earnings report. This solidifies Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as one of the best-selling games of 2023.

The third game in PlayStation’s superhero series, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 brings the series total to 50 million copies sold. It sits ahead of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and behind 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was one of a handful of games to score a coveted 10 here at Shacknews last year, and now stands as one of the year’s best-performing titles. The Sony earnings report also revealed that the PS5 had surpassed 54.8 million copies sold.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

