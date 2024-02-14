Marvel's Spider-Man 2 surpasses 10 million units sold This brings Insomniac's Spider-Man series sales to a total of 50 million.

Sony’s latest round of financial earnings brought a slew of new information about its PlayStation business, including sales figures for some of its recent titles. This includes Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which launched last fall. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has surpassed 10 million copies sold, bringing the full series topping 50 million units sold since it kicked off in 2018.

Insomniac Games confirmed the sales figure for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in a tweet following the release of Sony’s latest earnings report. This solidifies Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as one of the best-selling games of 2023.

Today, we're honored to celebrate an amazing milestone: Marvel's #SpiderMan2PS5 has surpassed 10 million units sold, bringing the game series sales to an astounding 50 million units! 🎉



Thank you for the support and making this spectacular journey possible! #BeGreaterTogether 🕷 pic.twitter.com/zvBrjU8mba — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) February 14, 2024

The third game in PlayStation’s superhero series, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 brings the series total to 50 million copies sold. It sits ahead of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and behind 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was one of a handful of games to score a coveted 10 here at Shacknews last year, and now stands as one of the year’s best-performing titles. The Sony earnings report also revealed that the PS5 had surpassed 54.8 million copies sold.