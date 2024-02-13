Sony has sold 54.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of Q3 2023 Sony reports that the PS5 has sold 8.2 million units in Q3 of its 2023 fiscal year, bringing the lifetime sales up over 50 million.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 console has seen a surge in sales during the company’s latest reporting period, with the popular home console selling some 8.2 million units. This is an increase from the company’s Q2 period and brings the total unit sales to over 50 million since the PS5 released back in 2020.



Source: Sony

On February 14, 2024, Sony released its financial reports for its Q3 2023 fiscal year. Within the Supplemental Information for the Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 document, Sony shared a table that tracks the unit sales of the PlayStation 5 (among other hardware figures) for its previous quarters. For Q3 2023, Sony managed to sell 8.2 million PS5 units, up from Q2’s 4.9 million and Q1’s 3.3 million. This puts the PlayStation 5 unit sales at an impressive 54.8 million units since launch.

FY2020: 7.8 million units sold

FY2021: 11.5 million units sold

FY2022: 19.1 million units sold

FY2023 Q1: 3.3 million units sold

FY2023 Q2: 4.9 million units sold

FY2023 Q3: 8.2 million units sold

In July of 2023, Sony celebrated reaching the milestone of selling 40 million units, with then-Sony CEO Jim Ryan praising the Sony team and partners for reaching this despite COVID challenges. What’s interesting about today’s numbers is that it shows a continual increase over the past three quarters. In fact, the Q3 2023 sales have outperformed the Q3 2022 sales.

It’s certainly an impressive feat for Sony. The company has continued to back its PlayStation 5 console with massively popular video game releases including free updates for games like God of War Ragnarok. Be sure to check out our Sony page for more information on its earnings reports.