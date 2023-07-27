PS5 surpasses 40 million units sold The PlayStation hits another milestone just four months shy of its third anniversary.

The PlayStation 5 launched during an unprecedented time of economic stress as a result of the pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped it from still being a financial juggernaut for Sony. This became especially true as the manufacturer was able to stabilize stock and get more consoles out in the wild. With the PS5 just a handful of months away from celebrating its third anniversary, the console has sold 40 million units.

Sony announced the milestone in a post on the SIE Blog. Authored by Jim Ryan himself, the post reflects on the rocky period in which the PlayStation 5 launched, and how the team was able to overcome hurdles.

Despite the unprecedented challenges of COVID, our teams and our partners worked diligently to deliver PS5 on time. We continued to face headwinds with the pandemic, and it took months for supply chains to normalize so we could have the inventory to keep up with demand. For more months than I care to remember, we kept thanking our community for their patience while working through these issues. But now PS5 supply is well-stocked and we are seeing that pent up demand finally being met.

Source: PlayStation Studios

The post also touts the PS5’s library of more than 2,500 games, highlighting new releases like Final Fantasy 16, Street Fighter 6, and Diablo 4. There is also a graphic that depicts the best games on PS5 as voted by the community. It includes titles like Horizon Forbidden West and Resident Evil 4.

It was only this past January that Sony reported 30 million copies sold of the PS5 by the end of 2022. As Sony continues to produce more PS5 consoles at a faster rate, and with building rumors about a revised model being released within the next year, it’ll be interesting to see if sales continue to accelerate in the foreseeable future.