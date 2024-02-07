Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gets New Game+ update in March 2024 Peter Parker and Miles Morales are also getting new suits as part of the update.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was a hit title of 2023’s gaming line-up, and it’s getting even more goodies in an upcoming update to keep the web-slinging adventures going strong. Insomniac Games has teased that the next big update for Spider-Man 2 is almost done and will be released at the beginning of March. It will feature a New Game+ option where you can start the game with all the suits, power-ups, and upgrades you have for Peter Parker and Miles Morales. The game is also getting new suits.

Insomniac Games shared the details of the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 update on its studio Twitter this week. The developers will be rolling out the game’s next big update on March 7, 2024. With it comes the New Game+ mode. Players with a finished save file will be able to take it all the way back to the beginning of the story with all of their end-game strength intact. New suits have also been teased, which will be cosmetic features for both Parker and Morales.

According to Insomniac Games, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 update in March 2024 will bring New Game+ and more.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was an impeccable follow-up to Insomniac’s previous ventures featuring the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Men. We very much enjoyed the game last year alongside many other fans and critics, giving it a 10 out of 10 in our Shacknews review. One of our only qualms was that you had to unlock abilities that were unlocked in the previous Spider-Man games. At the very least, now you can unlock all those abilities and not have to unlock them again if you don’t want.

With the big update for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 coming in March, stay tuned for further news on the game as it drops. You can also check out our previous Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 coverage for guides and other updates.