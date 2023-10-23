New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 surpassed 2.5 million sales in 24 hours

PlayStation confirms that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was an instant hit among players.
Donovan Erskine
PlayStation Studios
2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 did a superhero landing when it arrived last Friday alongside Super Mario Bros. Wonder, marking arguably the biggest day in a year packed with high-profile video game releases. The third entry in Insomniac’s series of web-slinging stories allowed players to control both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in a story that expands the Spider-Man mythos. All of the excitement and positive word of mouth has translated to financial success as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was able to cross 2.5 million copies sold in just its first 24 hours.

The news comes from Sony itself as the official PlayStation account tweeted the milestone this morning. “Great news, Spidey fans -- Marvel's #SpiderMan2PS5 has sold more than 2.5 million copies in the first 24 hours. Thanks for making this a high-flying launch!” With this milestone, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now the fastest-selling game in PlayStation history.

Miles Morales kicking a hunter enemy in the face.

Source: PlayStation Studios

Since these sales only account for the first 24 hours that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was available, it’s likely that the sales figure has grown considerably as more players picked the game up over the weekend. It’s an excellent start for what was already expected to be one of the year’s biggest games. To put it in context, the 2018 Insomniac Spider-Man game sold 3.3 million units in its first three days and currently sits at 33 million lifetime sales.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has already proven to be a critical success for Insomniac Games and PlayStation, and it’s now shaping up to be a financial one. We were massive fans of it in our Shacknews review and are curious to see where it shakes out among the other major releases of 2023. As for what’s next, we know that Insomniac Games is working on a game based on Wolverine, another beloved Marvel hero. If Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 continues its sales trend, it’s hard to imagine the studio not returning to the series at some point in the future.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

