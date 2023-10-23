Marvel's Spider-Man 2 surpassed 2.5 million sales in 24 hours PlayStation confirms that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was an instant hit among players.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 did a superhero landing when it arrived last Friday alongside Super Mario Bros. Wonder, marking arguably the biggest day in a year packed with high-profile video game releases. The third entry in Insomniac’s series of web-slinging stories allowed players to control both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in a story that expands the Spider-Man mythos. All of the excitement and positive word of mouth has translated to financial success as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was able to cross 2.5 million copies sold in just its first 24 hours.

The news comes from Sony itself as the official PlayStation account tweeted the milestone this morning. “Great news, Spidey fans -- Marvel's #SpiderMan2PS5 has sold more than 2.5 million copies in the first 24 hours. Thanks for making this a high-flying launch!” With this milestone, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now the fastest-selling game in PlayStation history.



Source: PlayStation Studios

Since these sales only account for the first 24 hours that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was available, it’s likely that the sales figure has grown considerably as more players picked the game up over the weekend. It’s an excellent start for what was already expected to be one of the year’s biggest games. To put it in context, the 2018 Insomniac Spider-Man game sold 3.3 million units in its first three days and currently sits at 33 million lifetime sales.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has already proven to be a critical success for Insomniac Games and PlayStation, and it’s now shaping up to be a financial one. We were massive fans of it in our Shacknews review and are curious to see where it shakes out among the other major releases of 2023. As for what’s next, we know that Insomniac Games is working on a game based on Wolverine, another beloved Marvel hero. If Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 continues its sales trend, it’s hard to imagine the studio not returning to the series at some point in the future.