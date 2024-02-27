Sony is laying off 900 employees and shuttering its London studio The layoffs will also impact teams at Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games, Guerrilla, and Firesprite.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that it will lay off 900 employees, representing eight percent of its workforce. The layoffs will impact several of PlayStation Studios’ most notable subsidiaries, and London Studio will close entirely as a result.

Sony announced the layoffs in a post to its blog this morning. In the post, PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst confirmed that the layoffs will impact workers at Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games, Guerrilla, and Firesprite. Hulst also alludes to some unannounced projects being canceled.

We looked at our studios and our portfolio, evaluating projects in various stages of development, and have decided that some of those projects will not move forward.

Source: PlayStation Studios

Sony Interactive Entertainment is the latest company in the games industry to lay off workers amid what executives are calling a challenging time for the industry.