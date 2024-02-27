New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Sony is laying off 900 employees and shuttering its London studio

The layoffs will also impact teams at Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games, Guerrilla, and Firesprite.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
PlayStation Studios
1

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that it will lay off 900 employees, representing eight percent of its workforce. The layoffs will impact several of PlayStation Studios’ most notable subsidiaries, and London Studio will close entirely as a result.

Sony announced the layoffs in a post to its blog this morning. In the post, PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst confirmed that the layoffs will impact workers at Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games, Guerrilla, and Firesprite. Hulst also alludes to some unannounced projects being canceled.

Sony Interactive Entertainment is the latest company in the games industry to lay off workers amid what executives are calling a challenging time for the industry.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola