Sony is laying off 900 employees and shuttering its London studio
The layoffs will also impact teams at Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games, Guerrilla, and Firesprite.
Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that it will lay off 900 employees, representing eight percent of its workforce. The layoffs will impact several of PlayStation Studios’ most notable subsidiaries, and London Studio will close entirely as a result.
Sony announced the layoffs in a post to its blog this morning. In the post, PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst confirmed that the layoffs will impact workers at Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games, Guerrilla, and Firesprite. Hulst also alludes to some unannounced projects being canceled.
Sony Interactive Entertainment is the latest company in the games industry to lay off workers amid what executives are calling a challenging time for the industry.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Sony is laying off 900 employees and shuttering its London studio