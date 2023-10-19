Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will get New Game Plus & mission replay in post-launch update
Insomniac Games' Director of Community and Marketing claims the features won't be Day 1, but they are on the way.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s release date is right around the corner, looking to kick the weekend off strong alongside a number of other titles, and critics area already say it’s an impeccable new game, but a few features will be waiting until after launch. When asked about New Game Plus or a mission replay option, Insomniac Games Director of Community and Marketing James Stevenson claimed that the features are being developed for a future update and won’t be in the game on launch day.
Stevenson shared this information in response to questions on Twitter regarding Spider-Man 2. When asked specifically about New Game Plus or mission replay options, Stevenson said they are planned, but not ready for the game. They’ll be added in a post-launch update. Further pressed about the timeline on the update, Stevenson said that the update with New Game Plus is scheduled to release before the end of 2023.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been a hit among critics with many giving the game high praise, even over previous beloved Spider-Man games. Even our own Shacknews review heaped praise upon the title, giving it a perfect 10. Even so, while Insomniac Games made physical versions of Spider-Man 2 playable from beginning to end offline and just off the disc, the developers have recommended installation of a Day 1 patch that will make the experience all the more smooth and enjoyable.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to release on October 20, 2023 on PlayStation 5. We have no exact date on the New Game Plus update just yet, but we do have plenty of Spider-Man 2 guides for you web heads out there to peruse should you need. Stay tuned as we await updates on this story and a launch date for the upcoming patch.
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will get New Game Plus & mission replay in post-launch update