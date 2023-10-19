Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will get New Game Plus & mission replay in post-launch update Insomniac Games' Director of Community and Marketing claims the features won't be Day 1, but they are on the way.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s release date is right around the corner, looking to kick the weekend off strong alongside a number of other titles, and critics area already say it’s an impeccable new game, but a few features will be waiting until after launch. When asked about New Game Plus or a mission replay option, Insomniac Games Director of Community and Marketing James Stevenson claimed that the features are being developed for a future update and won’t be in the game on launch day.

Stevenson shared this information in response to questions on Twitter regarding Spider-Man 2. When asked specifically about New Game Plus or mission replay options, Stevenson said they are planned, but not ready for the game. They’ll be added in a post-launch update. Further pressed about the timeline on the update, Stevenson said that the update with New Game Plus is scheduled to release before the end of 2023.

Insomniac Games' James Stevenson says a New Game Plus update for Spider-Man 2 should be ready to roll out before the end of 2023.

Source: James Stevenson

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been a hit among critics with many giving the game high praise, even over previous beloved Spider-Man games. Even our own Shacknews review heaped praise upon the title, giving it a perfect 10. Even so, while Insomniac Games made physical versions of Spider-Man 2 playable from beginning to end offline and just off the disc, the developers have recommended installation of a Day 1 patch that will make the experience all the more smooth and enjoyable.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to release on October 20, 2023 on PlayStation 5. We have no exact date on the New Game Plus update just yet, but we do have plenty of Spider-Man 2 guides for you web heads out there to peruse should you need. Stay tuned as we await updates on this story and a launch date for the upcoming patch.