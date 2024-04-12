Ratchet & Clank 2016 celebrates its 8-year anniversary with free weapon The Bouncer was once a pre-order bonus and paid DLC in Ratchet & Clank 2016, but now it's free for all players to download.

It’s been about eight years since Ratchet & Clank dropped in 2016, ushering the series into a new and exciting era. Insomniac Games hasn’t forgotten the delightful title and is celebrating its release this week by gifting players something special. The Bouncer weapon, which was once a pre-order bonus and then paid DLC, is now available to download for free by all players.

Insomniac repped the free Bouncer for Ratchet & Clank 2016 in a post on X/Twitter. The Bouncer is a weapon that fires a bouncing ball of explosive ordinance. It will bounce on the ground like a rubbery grenade and eventually explode into smaller bombs that do a lot of damage in a wide area. The weapon was previously confined to a pre-order bonus or paid DLC. Now, players can pick it up for free on PS4 and PS5 versions of the game on the PlayStation Store.

The Bouncer weapon was once a pre-order bonus for Ratchet & Clank 2016, but now it's free to all PlayStation players.

Source: PlayStation Store

Back in 2016, this particular Ratchet & Clank game marked a new chapter for the series on modern consoles. It rebooted Ratchet & Clank as we know it and tied in with a movie that came out around the same time, which was also enjoyable. We ultimately rated the game high in our Shacknews review and it would go on to get updates that spruced it up for the PlayStation 5, such as allowing it to run at a stable 60fps.

With the Bouncer now available to all players, it might be a good time to go revisit the 2016 Ratchet & Clank, or maybe just to see the glow-up it got on PS5. Stay tuned for more Insomniac Games and Ratchet & Clank news here at Shacknews.