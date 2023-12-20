New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Shacknews Best PS5 Game of 2023 - Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Insomniac Games further solidified its case as the MVP of PlayStation Studios with Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

In a year where most of Sony’s first-party studios were quiet, Insomniac came through with yet another fantastic Spider-Man experience. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is superhero games at their best, as Insomniac Games has managed to create what may be the greatest superhero simulator ever made. The game tells beautiful stories for its dual protagonists, meaningfully advancing the arcs for Peter and Miles.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 also takes excellent advantage of the PS5 hardware. As the first game in the series designed exclusively for the current-gen console, the new Spidey adventure features advancements in loading and visual fidelity. It also cleverly uses the DualSense controller to boost immersion, with a proper implementation of vibrations and jolts to really put you in the shoes of Spider-Man.

As the third game in the series, it would have been really easy for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to feel phoned in, or like more of the same, but it’s quite the opposite. It’s clear that Insomniac took the criticisms of the 2018 game and Miles Morales to heart, completely rehauling boss fights, offering new minigames, and even making the MJ missions bearable. It’s without a doubt the best PS5 game of 2023, and stands has one of the year’s best games overall.

Be sure to read over the rest of the Shacknews Awards in our Year of the Games: 2023 feature.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola