Shacknews Best PS5 Game of 2023 - Marvel's Spider-Man 2

In a year where most of Sony’s first-party studios were quiet, Insomniac came through with yet another fantastic Spider-Man experience. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is superhero games at their best, as Insomniac Games has managed to create what may be the greatest superhero simulator ever made. The game tells beautiful stories for its dual protagonists, meaningfully advancing the arcs for Peter and Miles.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 also takes excellent advantage of the PS5 hardware. As the first game in the series designed exclusively for the current-gen console, the new Spidey adventure features advancements in loading and visual fidelity. It also cleverly uses the DualSense controller to boost immersion, with a proper implementation of vibrations and jolts to really put you in the shoes of Spider-Man.

As the third game in the series, it would have been really easy for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to feel phoned in, or like more of the same, but it’s quite the opposite. It’s clear that Insomniac took the criticisms of the 2018 game and Miles Morales to heart, completely rehauling boss fights, offering new minigames, and even making the MJ missions bearable. It’s without a doubt the best PS5 game of 2023, and stands has one of the year’s best games overall.

Be sure to read over the rest of the Shacknews Awards in our Year of the Games: 2023 feature.