Stephen Oyoung on playing Martin Li in the Marvel's Spider-Man series The voice behind Mr. Negative in Insomniac's Spider-Man games talks about his role in the franchise.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 sees the return of several actors from the previous games, including Stephen Oyoung as Martin Lee a.k.a Mr. Negative. Prior to the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, we sat down with Stephen to talk about his role as the comic book villain and what the acting process is like when working on video games.

I spoke with Stephen Oyoung in an interview that can be viewed using the video embed above. In the video, Oyoung talks about bringing Martin Li to life in what is arguably his most mainstream adaptation. Those who have played the modern Spider-Man games are familiar with the character’s contrasting personality, where he can flip from kind-hearted and considerate to vengeful and evil. Oyoung mentions this as a key part of the character that he strove to deliver in his performance.

Oyoung has done a lot of traditional live-action acting, so it was interesting to hear him talk about the unique challenges that come with acting in video games. Specifically, with performance capture and the added hurdles (and benefits) that come with it. For more Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 content, the Shacknews YouTube channel is the place to be. Make sure you subscribe to our Interviews channel for more insightful discussions with actors and game developers.