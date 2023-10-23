New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Stephen Oyoung on playing Martin Li in the Marvel's Spider-Man series

The voice behind Mr. Negative in Insomniac's Spider-Man games talks about his role in the franchise.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 sees the return of several actors from the previous games, including Stephen Oyoung as Martin Lee a.k.a Mr. Negative. Prior to the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, we sat down with Stephen to talk about his role as the comic book villain and what the acting process is like when working on video games.

I spoke with Stephen Oyoung in an interview that can be viewed using the video embed above. In the video, Oyoung talks about bringing Martin Li to life in what is arguably his most mainstream adaptation. Those who have played the modern Spider-Man games are familiar with the character’s contrasting personality, where he can flip from kind-hearted and considerate to vengeful and evil. Oyoung mentions this as a key part of the character that he strove to deliver in his performance.

Oyoung has done a lot of traditional live-action acting, so it was interesting to hear him talk about the unique challenges that come with acting in video games. Specifically, with performance capture and the added hurdles (and benefits) that come with it. For more Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 content, the Shacknews YouTube channel is the place to be. Make sure you subscribe to our Interviews channel for more insightful discussions with actors and game developers.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola