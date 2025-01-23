Watch the Xbox Developer Direct January 2025 event here Learn more about Doom: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight, and more during this deep dive event.

Today, Xbox Game Studios will hold its second Xbox Developer Direct, highlighting new games coming from first-party studios this year. It’s the first major gaming event of the year, and you can watch it right here.

Watch the Xbox Developer Direct

The January 2025 Xbox Developer Direct will take place today, January 23, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Xbox Twitch and YouTube channels.

It’s been confirmed that the Direct will include updates on Doom: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and one mystery game. Last year’s Developer Direct ran for approximately 45 minutes.

That’s how you can watch the 2025 Xbox Developer Direct. Come back to Shacknews later for a full rundown of everything announced during the showcase.