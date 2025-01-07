Evening Reading - January 7, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Another miracle sudoku for us today.

I'm on a Shark Tank kick at the moment

I hate coins as well. Not sure what happened to this business though.

Oddworld history lesson!

The series was on sale on Fanatical recently, I managed to pick 'em all up for about a dollar.

He will rebuild

I think I need to get a TV that just streams this fella's content 24/7.

Empty cups are the worst

I hate it when actors are holding clearly empty coffee cups.

I've seen these TV shows

I can't believe they slip through the legal cracks.

PlayStation indie devs?

I love that indies were a thing back in the 90s. Though, by today's standards, most AAA titles were likely from indie studios, right?

Speedrunning GoldenEye

Is the impossible possible?

Halo 2 uncut

It's great seeing modders bringing Bungie's original vision to life.

