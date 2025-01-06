Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is getting an anime series on Crunchyroll The anime adaptation of Sucker Punch Productions' game is expected to premiere in 2027.

Ghost of Tsushima and anime fans are in for a treat as Sucker Punch Productions’ samurai game is heading for an anime adaptation. The project will be directed by Takanobu Mizuno and is set to arrive on Crunchyroll in two years.

On January 6, 2025, Crunchyroll announced that Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will be getting an anime adaptation on its platform. This is thanks to a collaborative effort between Aniplex, Sony Music, PlayStation Productions, and the developer, Sucker Punch Productions.

The announcement took place during CES 2025, with the companies revealing that the production will be directed by Takanobu Mizuno with the story composition handled by Gen Urobuchi and the animation by Kamikaze Douga.

“This project is a testament to the creative synergy within the Sony family, uniting the expertise of PlayStation Studios and PlayStation Productions; the creative team of Sucker Punch Productions and Aniplex; Sony Music’s iconic global artist roster; and Crunchyroll’s fan-first global marketing and distribution footprint,” said Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll in the press release. “The Ghost of Tsushima anime will offer fans an exciting new way to experience the game in an anime style that will be bold and groundbreaking.”

Ghost of Tsushima has seen a lot of popularity since it released back in 2020. Since then, the title has made its way to PC, been updated with a Director’s Cut, and even saw a huge expansion release. Now, players are eagerly awaiting the sequel, Ghost of Yotei, which is anticipated to release this year. Be sure to take a look at our Ghost of Tsushima page for more on the anime series and what lies ahead for the franchise.