Ghost of Tsushima: Legends gets new Rivals mode, goes standalone Sucker Punch Productions has revealed new changes coming to Ghost of Tsushima's multiplayer mode.

Following the successful launch of Ghost of Tsushima in 2020, Sucker Punch Productions supported the game with subsequent content updates. One of the biggest post-launch additions was Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, a multiplayer co-op mode that saw players working together to accomplish unique missions. Now, Sucker Punch is providing a major update to Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, adding a brand new “Rival” game mode, as well as making the game its own standalone product.

Sucker Punch Productions announced the changes coming to Ghost of Tsushima: Legends in a post to the PlayStation Blog on August 4, 2021. On August 20, a major content update is coming to the multiplayer component in order to coincide with the release of Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut. Here, the developer explained Rivals, a new mode coming to Legends. “In Rivals, two teams of two will compete to defeat waves of enemies. With each defeated foe, you’ll collect Magatama that you can use to harm the other team.”

One of the really interesting changes coming in the new update, is that Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will become its own standalone product. Previously, the multiplayer component was a free add-on for players that own the base game. Now, those only looking for the multiplayer experience will be able to purchase Ghost of Tsushima: Legends for $19.99 USD from the PlayStation Store.

Over a year after its launch, Ghost of Tsushima continues to grow and evolve. The new Ghost of Tsushima: Legends content will be available in September. The Director’s Cut is set to launch later this month, bringing about a proper PS5 upgrade as well as some new bells and whistles. Stick with Shacknews to keep up with what Sucker Punch Productions is doing with its beloved action-adventure game.