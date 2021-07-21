Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut trailer reveals Iki Island story expansion In August, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will take us on a new journey with Jin Sakai to face a dangerous threat and the dark past of the Sakai clan.

Ghost of Tsushima is getting a Director’s Cut version in August and it promises to bring several improvements to the game, but one of the biggest among them is an all-new story expansion. Players will take a journey to the semi-fictional Iki Island where lawlessness and raiders reign and a new threat has taken foothold, which threatens to bring danger to Tsushima and all of Japan. We got an extended look and some new details for this upcoming expansion today.

Sony and Sucker Punch Productions shared the latest details on the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut story expansion in a PlayStation Blog post on July 21, 2021. This expansion brings another journey to Jin Sakai’s fight against the invading Mongol hordes. Iki Island is a place in which the samurai have no control, and raiders run the roost, but a particular Mongol leader has gained ground. Ankhsar Khatun is a leader and revered shaman also known as The Eagle, and she is gathering a following on the island with which to launch another major offensive on Tsushima. Jin will have to travel there and stop her by any means necessary.

Iki Island is very different from Tsushima. Though Tsushima is also ravaged by war, there is some semblance of order and tranquility there. Iki Island in contrast is a perilous land of less-than-honorable survivors, raiders, and scavengers. Even then, Sakai cannot win this fight alone. He will have to ally with unsavory characters and factions to defeat The Eagle. Even then, it is implied that the Sakai clan and even Jin himself have history on Iki Island. As he fights this fight with new missions, stories, and adventures, he will also come face to face with a dark part of his clan’s past.

The Iki Island story expansion sounds like a great reason to go in on the already excellent package that is Ghost of Tsushima. The whole set with the base game and Director's Cut expansion will run $69.99 USD, but if you already have Ghost of Tsushima, you can also upgrade your version for just $20. With the Director’s Cut expansion launching on August 20, stay tuned for more details as we get closer to the launch date.