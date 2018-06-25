Ghost of Tsushima full trailer teased for The Game Awards 2019
The game was shown briefly during PlayStation's final 2019 State of Play, but you'll have to wait until The Game Awards for more.
The game was shown briefly during PlayStation's final 2019 State of Play, but you'll have to wait until The Game Awards for more.
Our resident Reviews Editor regales us with his favorite moments from 2018's biggest show in gaming.
News Editor Charles Singletary shares what stood out to him this year.
The cinematic adventure looks cooler every time we see it.
Did you catch the captivating music played before the game reveal?
We recap all of the must-know reveals from Sony's E3 2018 briefing, including God of War, Resident Evil 2, Kingdom Hearts 3, Spider-Man, and more.
Swimming in a sea of brown. Its not what you think.