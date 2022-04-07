Our Favorite Video Game Horses of All Time

When presented with massive worlds, traveling on foot is for suckers. There's no need to hoof it yourself when you have a companion with four of their own hooves to escort you around. Today, Shacknews would like to talk about some of our favorite horses across the lengthy history of video games. Some of these names may be recent, others will come from past generations. All of them are the noblest of steeds.

Without further delay, here are Shacknews' favorite video game horses of all time.

Torrent (Elden Ring)

You can't just throw around things like "greatest horse ever" or "most useful horse in video games", but I'm going to do that with Torrent. This spectral steed might just be the greatest and most useful horse in video games.

Not only can you summon Torrent in an instant, but he also appears right beneath your character, so there's no need to mount up. You can also pluck resources from horseback, swing your sword and cast spells from horseback, and generally annihilate your foes from your mighty steed.

Plus, let's not forget the thing that makes Torrent so incredible: he can double jump. That's right. Torrent has one of the best mechanics in video games.

-Sam Chandler, Guides Editor

The horses of Red Dead Redemption 2

There was a moment when I was playing a story mission in Red Dead Redemption 2 and my horse was killed while it tried to follow me. I was on a moving train, fighting someone, as one does. My horse was beside the train as we approached a bridge, and whether it was hit by the train or tumbled off a cliff trying to follow me, I don’t know. What I do know is that when the mission was over, I was unable to get back to my horse and revive it. I stood in the game, stunned. It was the first time I’d ever lost my horse outside of one other situation I’ll not elaborate on.

I felt an incredible amount of guilt for the loss of this horse. A horse I’d stolen from one of Arthur’s enemies. It wasn’t a special breed, and I intended to sell it when I took it, but the more time I spent with it the more attached I grew. That tends to happen when you take care of something, and when Arthur speaks gently to the horse to calm it down or praise it. You spend your entire life in Red Dead Redemption 2 with your horse. Every memory has it by your side.

Standing on the side of the tracks, I couldn’t stop thinking about how dumb I was to have called the horse to follow me as I was on a moving train. I felt isolated as Arthur. No horse to hop on and ride away. It was at that moment I realized just how much of a bond Rockstar manages to create between the player and their horse. Not just because of the visual detail or smooth controls. It’s the fact Red Dead Redemption 2 feels like a journey, and almost every step of that journey is with your horse. When that’s gone, Arthur feels particularly vulnerable and alone. It rattled me enough that I exited the game and took a break. We’re talking days, not hours.

Some horses on this list will bring up memories of hilarity, function, and visuals. The horses in Red Dead Redemption 2 will bring all three of those elements, but what’s most memorable is the bond between the player and their horse. Few games, if any, have ever done it quite that well.

-Bill Lavoy, Co-EIC

Epona (The Legend of Zelda series)

Going all the way back to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Link has had one trusty horse to call his own. Older players have seen Epona grow up from a young pony to a mighty steed. Back in the days when Hyrule Field looked like an intimidating landscape before open worlds became the massive vistas they are today, Epona was a must-have to navigate the land. Plus, the horse had some epic moments of her own. Gaming veterans will remember the first moment that Epona cleared the Gerudo Valley chasm to reach Ganondorf's homeland.

Epona has since appeared numerous times in the Zelda series. She was even front and center for the epic final clash in The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess. Then there's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which offered Link his choice of horses, but for those who had their hearts set on Epona, players could reunite the two by using specific Amiibo figures.

While Link, Zelda, and Ganon immediately come to mind when thinking about The Legend of Zelda, Epona has become a major piece of the story, as well. Nintendo has gradually worked in more horseback riding with every Epona appearance and it's made players feel like she's grown right alongside them.

-Ozzie Mejia, Senior Editor

Roach (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt)

Roach (Polish: Płotka, alt. meaning “small fry”) is lovable not only because she’s Geralt’s faithful companion, but also because of how strangely she behaves. There’s something incredibly whimsical, and even magical, about Roach that helps separate her from other fictional horses.

While playing The Witcher 3, it’s not unusual to see Roach clipping through doors or standing on the roof of a building like it’s the most natural thing in the world. Roach’s behavior is the epitome of, “It’s not a bug, it’s a feature.”

Lending credence to this is a video about Roach from CD Projekt Red in which the team joke that Roach was originally a bit too accurate for comfort, resulting in the studio’s “in-house horse designers” experiencing motion sickness.

With this, the doors to a different, slightly outlandish approach to Roach were opened.

“We recruited bug designers, concept artists, even organized custom mocap sessions,” remarks Matt Jablonsky in the video. While the video is obviously intended to be silly, it’s not exactly inaccurate to say that Roach’s bugs helped make her famous.

If you think about it, a video game horse behaving like a real horse isn’t the most memorable thing in the world. It’s predictable. Roach’s behavior on the other hand… well, that’s something gamers who’ve enjoyed The Witcher 3 aren’t apt to forget.

CD Projekt Red has even added to Roach’s oddities with quests like Equine Phantoms in Blood and Wine where Geralt can take drugs (in the form of a graytop mushroom brew) and communicate with Roach. If that isn’t enough to sell you on Roach as one of the best video game horses ever created, Geralt actor Henry Cavill has gone so far as to say that Geralt isn’t Geralt without Roach.

“Geralt isn’t Geralt without Roach,” Cavill said in a 2019 San Diego Comic-Con panel. “We meet Roach with Geralt at the beginning of this story, and as most of you know, Roach is much more than a horse, and much more than a flying horse for some of you as well. She’s like an anchor to Geralt’s tried and true self, because he gives that name to every horse he has, and because Geralt is 100 years old, and horses don’t live that long. He’s gone through a few Roach’s already. She’s the one access point he has to humanity.”

I really hope CD Projekt Red continues the trend of making Roach a buggy, yet majestic, one-of-a-kind horse in future Witcher titles because Roach simply wouldn’t be the Roach we all know and love without her unique ability to defy the laws of physics.

-Morgan Shaver, Senior Editor

Wyrdeer (Pokemon Legends: Arceus)

I know what you're all thinking, so I'm going to cut you all off before anyone even says anything. I'm fully aware that Wyrdeer is technically not a horse. You sure can ride it like one, though, and watch as it majestically trots about. With that said, yes, Wyrdeer!

The world of Pokemon has never felt vaster and more daunting than it has in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Getting around is often a challenge, especially if there's a raging Snorlax ready to chase you for miles at a time. That's why having Wyrdeer feels like a relief more than anything else.

Wyrdeer, the regional exclusive evolution of Stantler, allows players to navigate the Hisui region quickly, allowing players to discover herds of wild Pokemon a little bit faster while also reaching previously-inaccessible areas. Plus, it can't be stated enough that having Wyrdeer when being faced down by an angry Alpha Pokemon is a necessity. A lot of those Alpha Pokemon are fast and will attack quickly, but Wyrdeer can outrun many of them, making it a trusty steed indeed.

Ride like the wind, Wyrdeer! And hurry up, because that Snorlax is gaining on us!

-Ozzie Mejia, Senior Editor

Butt Stallion (Tiny Tina's Wonderlands)

While the entire concept of Butt Stallion may have spawned from a long-winded, but hilarious, tirade by Borderlands 2 main antagonist Handsome Jack, the character has definitely gone beyond being a throwaway joke.

In fact, Butt Stallion plays a pivotal role in the recently launched Borderlands’ spin-off Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands as a magical Queen of the realm. Though technically a binocorn made of crystal and not a horse this now-iconic character is still a majestic steed in our books here at Shacknews and definitely one of the most, if not the most unique equine on this list.

-Blake Morse, Co-EIC

The horses of Weird West

Weird West is a fun first game from WolfEye Studios, featuring a monster-infested occult take on the Wild West outlaw setting. There are plenty of shootouts and big decisions to be had throughout the game, but a lot of that doesn't happen as fast or efficiently if you don't have a horse to go along with your adventure.

Quite frankly, the stiff inventory limitations early in the game make a horse one of the first things in the game that you should strive to buy. It means you can carry so much more loot, weapons, and trinkets out of the depths of any dank cavern or villainous hideout you come across. Plus, being able to travel more quickly across the map and avoid certain dangerous random encounters if you have a horse is a huge deal. Put all of it together and these equine companions are literally one of the most important resources at your disposal no matter where you go in the Weird West.

-TJ Denzer, Senior News Editor

Jin's Horse (Ghost of Tsushima)

Early on in Ghost of Tsushima players are asked to select one of three horses to be their companion on their quest for revenge. When players choose their horse they’re given the opportunity to give it one of three names to further customize their mount. Each name (Nobu [Trust], Sora [Sky] or Kage [Shadow]) doesn’t make any difference to the horse as a character or any sort of stats, but it’s a nice touch that helps endear it to the player.

You spend a lot of time riding across the gorgeous environments of Tsushima, just you and your horse, and as the story progresses you definitely bond with the beast. In fact, without getting too spoilery, there is a very emotional moment in the game’s story that involves your mount and may just make you shed a tear or two. Beyond the more emotional aspects of Ghost of Tsushima’s horse, its gameplay mechanics are top-notch. You don’t even have to dismount to pick up items and you can even expand its pouches to carry extra combat and stealth items. If all that wasn’t enough, these horses are just flat-out gorgeous, just like the rest of the game!

-Blake Morse, Co-EIC

Hudson Horstachio (Viva Piñata)

Shoutout to this cool guy. Hudson Horstachio is one of the most charming characters in Viva Piñata and is overall an underrated Rare mascot. His legacy even expands outside of video games, as he also starred in a TV series based on the games. Honestly, it's been too long since we last heard from Mr. Horstachio, and he's long overdue for a return.

-Donovan Erskine, News Editor

Buck and Papi (Animal Crossing)

Animal Crossing is chock full of adorable animals for players to befriend. From lions and bears to frogs and lizards, there are a whole host of creatures from the animal kingdom represented in the game. Among the furry and scaly fauna are two standouts, Papi and Buck. These two horses certainly give off different vibes, with Papi being more laid back and Buck being a little more energetic and, dare we say, cross? No matter the energy level you need for your village, Papi and Buck will be there for you.

-Sam Chandler, Guides Editor

Shadowmere (The Elder Scrolls series)

The first time you receive Shadowmere in Elder Scrolls, your experience of the game dramatically shifts. Up until that point, you were likely either hoofing it (pun intended) across the map on foot or using some other horse that pales in comparison to this steed.

As a reward for progressing through the Dark Brotherhood storyline, it makes sense that this is a jet black and red-eyed horse that basically cannot be killed. It gets better. Because she cannot be killed, you can knock her out and store your goodies inside of her like some sort of invulnerable Tauntaun.

I think we’ve likely all got some fond memories of acquiring Shadowmere and rolling around Cyrodiil like some grim reaper.

-Sam Chandler, Guides Editor

Mudsdale (Pokemon Sun & Moon)

While Mudsdale isn't the most iconic horse-based Pokemon, it's arguably the most important. When the franchise ditched HMs in Generation 7, it was Mudsdale that we rode on the back of throughout the Alola region. Mudsdale is one of the first Pokemon that comes to mind when I think of Sun and Moon, and it deserves to be remembered for its contributions.

-Donovan Erskine, News Editor

Rapidash (Pokemon Red/Blue/Yellow)

Rapidash is iconic. As a member of the original 151 Pokemon, this gorgeous horse and its fiery mane was a fixture on the teams of players that didn't select Charmander. Heck, Rapidash is so cool that some folks didn't mind doubling up on Fire-Types for their party. Rapidash has stayed relevant in the franchise with its Type-swapping Galarian form as well as its menacing Alpha variant in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

-Donovan Erskine, News Editor

Agro (Shadow of the Colossus)

Agro is more than just a horse. She's Wander's sole companion throughout the entire journey of Shadow of the Colossus. It's difficult to talk about the sheer amount of trust and care between Wander and Agro without spoiling the story, but Agro carries Wander faithfully throughout his entire journey to defeat the colossi for a chance at saving a girl named Mono. It's a relationship that is resourceful and cozy, but also eventually heartbreaking. We should all be so blessed to have a companion that cares about us as much as Agro does about Wander.

-TJ Denzer, Senior News Editor

The horses of Sunset Riders

Sunset Riders is one of the most iconic Wild West games ever made and considered to be one of the crown jewels in Konami’s prolific catalog of arcade games. It’s just one of those games that are the perfect combination of aesthetics and gameplay.

One of the many reasons for this is that it spiced up its standard side-scrolling action with a couple of levels where your gang of bounty hunters mount up and do some fancy shooting from their saddles. There’s almost nothing more cliché than hopping on a horse and going after a train outlaw country style when it comes to Wild West games and Sunset Riders delivers that in its second level. What’s great is that the control mechanics even change up a bit and require players to have a bit more finesse in the way they move. And it just looks so cool when your character is ducking by holding onto the side of the horse and pulling some one-handed shots off while using the steed for cover. The horse levels are the extra little bit that helped take Sunset Riders from being a standard side-scrolling shooter to something really special.

-Blake Morse, Co-EIC

The horses of the Musou series (specifically Red Hare)

Whether you're playing Dynasty Warriors, Samurai Warrriors or other spinoffs, the horses in them are generally key to victory and change up how the game plays. It's more than just moving around the battlefield quickly (which is still very important in those games). Horses also change up how every character fights. Each warrior has a horseback combat move list. Some are far better than others, such as spear fighters versus someone like Zhuge Liang and his war fan. However, that change also made a difference in how viable each character was in their balance on ground combat or horseback.

Chief among them is none other than Red Hare: the war horse of the legendary Lu Bu. This horse in particular is nearly as famous as its rider and every iteration of Warriors games featuring Lu Bu means an inevitably more regal and majestic take on Red Hare. If you're going to be the strongest warrior around, you might as well have the strongest horse to go with it. Red Hare fits the bill.

-TJ Denzer, Senior News Editor

Zebra Donkey (Red Dead Redemption)

Red Dead Redemption's online component was a fun playground to screw around with friends and complete strangers. One of my lasting memories of that experience was the Zebra Donkey, the final unlockable mount that I swear moved faster than most cars. I spent so much time grinding to get the Zebra Donkey, and it was so worth it when I did. It's a shame the Zebra Donkey didn't make a return for RDR2.

-Donovan Erskine, News Editor

D-Horse (Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain)

This famous video game horse, known as D-Horse, is included on this list not so much for its contributions to the furtherment of the greater horse cause, but rather because like most other living things in the game, it can be Fultoned. In MGS 5, the Fulton mechanic allows players to attach special balloons that carry a target back to base. The subject is slowly lifted over the ground and then lets out a confused groan before being whisked away at 750mph.

Doing this to a horse (and sheep and bears and enemy grunts) is near the peak of all video game comedy.

-Chris Jarrard, Contributing Tech Editor

The horses of The Sims 3

Even The Sims franchise has included horses over the years. The Sims 3 Pets expansion included horses that added a surprising amount of depth to the game. Horses weren’t just something you could look at, you could level up your riding skill, and enter a competition if you wanted to. Horses even had a needs system that was as robust as the one that you managed for your actual Sim character. Maybe file this one away as a little weird, but The Sims 3 having horses definitely brought entertainment to the game.

-Bill Lavoy, Co-EIC

The horses of the PlayStation 2 era

Back in the early days of the PS2, the entertainment world realized that people were absolutely bonkers for the console and its games, offering the potential to tap into niche markets with specialty video game products. One such niche was that of the horse game. Presumably targeted towards adolescent 'horse girls,' these games would most likely be deemed shovelware by most, but successfully pandered to the target demographic.

Clearly, these games made money, as the PS2 library would go on to see more horse titles than you could fit into an empty burlap oat sack. We aren't sure if we'll ever see Barbie Horse Adventures get the deluxe remaster treatment anytime soon, though.

-Chris Jarrard, Contributing Tech Editor

Those are our favorite horses across video games. We're sure you, the reader, have a few of your own that you would like to weigh in with. Join the conversation in the comments and give us your favorite video game horse.