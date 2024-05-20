Ghost of Tsushima is PlayStation's best-selling PC port just days after its release Four days in, Ghost of Tsushima's concurrent player numbers on Steam easily beat out those of God of War from its 2022 PC release.

Last week, Sucker Punch Productions and PlayStation Studios’ 2020 hit title Ghost of Tsushima hit PC, and it’s already making waves as one of the best PlayStation PC ports yet. The game has amassed concurrent players that already surpassed God of War’s 2022 PC launch, which was the previous PlayStation Studios best-seller on PC, and it did so less than a week after release.

Sucker Punch Productions confirmed the success of Ghost of Tsushima’s PC port on the studio’s social media. The studio thanked Nixxes Software, which was brought in for the task of porting Ghost of Tsushima to PC. However, the bigger picture is over on SteamDB where Ghost of Tsushima also put up some impressive concurrent player numbers in its first weekend on PC. On May 19, 2024, Ghost of Tsushima’s concurrent player count on Steam peaked at 77,154 players. That was more than enough to beat out the previous PlayStation Studios best-seller, God of War, which hit a high of 73,529 in 2022 shortly after its launch.

🤝 A tremendous THANK YOU to @NixxesSoftware for their outstanding work on #GhostOfTsushimaPC!



Your technical expertise has been invaluable in making our first-ever PC release a reality. We couldn't possibly have asked for a better partner. pic.twitter.com/PaoZRrX8B2 — Sucker Punch Productions (@SuckerPunchProd) May 16, 2024

PC releases looks like they continue to be lucrative for PlayStation, which is finding audiences for its first-party titles well after they’ve initially released. So far, we’ve had the Horizon games from Guerrilla Games, the Spider-Man games from Insomniac, the God of War games from Santa Monica Studio, and several of Naughty Dog’s winning titles from the Uncharted and Last of Us series. Some have been better or worse than others, but many of them are supplying PC players with an excellent addition to their Steam libraries.

It helps that Ghost of Tsushima was an absolute hit when it came out in 2020, but PlayStation also seems dedicated to continuing its efforts to bring first-party games over to Steam. Stay tuned as we watch to see what comes next.