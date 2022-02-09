Ghost of Tsushima's latest update includes Horizon Forbidden West armor Hidden in a Forbidden Shrine challenge on Iki Island, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut players can now get an armor inspired by Horizon Forbidden West.

With Horizon Forbidden West right around the corner, PlayStation’s studios are doing some collaborative fun to celebrate Aloy’s latest adventure. Sucker Punch Productions is one such crew doing it up with Ghost of Tsushima. In the latest update for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, players can now enter a new location, take on a challenge, and earn armor for Jin Sakai based on Horizon Forbidden West armor worn by Aloy.

Sucker Punch Productions and PlayStation revealed the Horizon Forbidden West collaboration in Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut’s latest notes for Patch 2.15. Right at the top of the notes is a fun little tease of new content for the game.

“The Forbidden Shrine can now be found to the north of Iki Island,” the notes read. “Interact with it and solve the puzzle for a special armor created in collaboration with our friends at Guerrilla.”

Before heading to the Forbidden West, make sure to visit Iki Island... Our friends at @SuckerPunchProd have a new Horizon-themed surprise waiting for you there! pic.twitter.com/ulU1wY5wvw — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) February 8, 2022

It looks like if you solve the puzzle at the Forbidden Shrine, you’ll unlock some sweet new armor based on a similar set in Horizon Forbidden West. Of course, this armor requires that you have either the Iki Island DLC or Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut. It seems those with just the base game are out of luck.

Horizon Forbidden West is right around the corner with a launch later this February on the 2022 gaming calendar, but Ghost of Tsushima is well worth a trip back for the new goodies. The base game was excellent and the Iki Island DLC campaign is also very good. Some new armor might just be well worth the trip if you’re still wrapping up your adventures in Ghost of Tsushima ahead of Horizon Forbidden West’s launch.

With the latest patch out for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut now, you can dive in and claim the collaborative Horizon Forbidden West armor at your leisure. Stay tuned for further updates as we get closer to Horizon Forbidden West’s launch later this month.