Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will introduce PlayStation Trophies & overlay to PC With the PC port of Ghost of Tsushima coming in May, players will be able to enjoy PlayStation's achievement system for the first time on PC.

PlayStation, Sucker Punch Productions, and Nixxes Software are still preparing to launch the PC port of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut this coming May, but it sounds like it will bring more than just the game over to Steam. This week, Nixxes Software shared that PlayStation is also preparing support for a PlayStation overlay and, for the first time with PlayStation Studios PC port, Ghost of Tsushima will support PlayStation Trophies.

Nixxes Software Online Community Specialist Julian Huijbregts shared details in a PlayStation Blog post about Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC, as well as the PlayStation overlay and Trophy support on the way. There, Huijbregts went into details about what kind of features the PS overlay will include:

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is the first PlayStation title on PC that uses a new PlayStation overlay, which includes your Friends list, Trophies, Settings, and your Profile. This feature is available on Windows PCs and will be accessible from the in-game menu or, for keyboard players, by pressing the “SHIFT +F1” shortcut on your keyboard.

The PlayStation overlay being implemented in Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on PC will let players log into PlayStation Network and access their Trophies, Friends List, profile, and other online features.

It sounds as though PC players will now be able to log into their PlayStation Network accounts to access the full features of the overlay. What’s more, that will also allow players to access their Trophy collections across platforms if, for instance, you’d started Ghost of Tsushima on PlayStation, collected Trophies there, and then revisited the game on PC. Logging into the PlayStation Network is also how you’ll access the multiplayer co-op Legends mode.

Ghost of Tsushima was a masterpiece of an action-adventure and one of our favorite games of 2020. The PC release coming in May will allow players on Steam to see for themselves and it looks like PlayStation is making it even sweeter for PlayStation Studios PC ports going forward.