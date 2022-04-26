Tsushima Island to sell Ghost of Tsushima merchandise The relationship between Ghost of Tsushima and the island it's based on grows closer with a new souvenir shop.

Ghost of Tsushima served as an excellent swan song for the PS4 back in 2019 and the game has managed to stay relevant in the gaming sphere ever since. It’s also had a profound impact on the real-world Tsushima Island that the game is inspired by. We’ve already seen the people of the Japanese island celebrate the game in several ways, and now it's adding another facet to the relationship. Tsushima Island will soon begin to sell official Ghost of Tsushima merchandise to visitors.

It was announced in a news post to the Tsushima Local Promotion Association website that the island would soon begin to sell items based on the hit PlayStation video game. The merchandise will be sold at a newly-created booth within the Fureai Dokoro souvenir shop. The new items will be a permanent addition to the shop’s offerings, rather than a temporary promotion.

The items featured in the island’s Ghost of Tsushima collection include socks, shirts, mugs, scarves, as well as blades and a few other tchotchkies to take with you. The items are being created by GRAPHT GAMING LIFE, a Japanese company that specializes in gaming attire and merchandise. Those that can’t physically make the pilgrimage to Tsushima Island and visit the in-person shop can browse the collection and order online through GRAPHT’s website.

Since the release of Ghost of Tsushima, we’ve seen several collaborations between developer Sucker Punch Productions and the people of the real-world island. This includes honoring the game directors as official ambassadors of the island, and co-publishing a website intended to educate players about the history of the island and its people. As we continue to monitor the world of Ghost of Tsushima, including a potential sequel, stick with us here on Shacknews.