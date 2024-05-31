How to sheath your sword - Ghost of Tsushima Whether you're on mouse and keyboard or controller, here's how to sheath your sword in Ghost of Tsushima.

Ghost of Tsushima isn’t just an action-packed open world game, it’s also a beautiful and thoughtful experience that exhibits an incredible amount of thoughtfulness in its quiet moments. In these moments, players will want to sheath their swords. It’s not hard to do, but it’s also not blatantly obvious.

How to sheath your sword

To sheath your sword in Ghost of Tsushima, press the 5 key on your keyboard, or swipe right on the DualSense touchpad if you’re using a controller. If you currently have your sword equipped, this will sheath it. If you don’t have your sword equipped, this will draw your weapon. If you’re doing this and it’s not working, make sure you’ve completed the prologue, and the title screen has appeared as you’re riding your horse through a field. Until that point, you won’t be able to sheath your sword at will, and that’s normal.

While there is nothing wrong with running around with your sword out all the time, it does cut into the immersion a bit. Some of the stances in Ghost of Tsushima are distinct, and running around a village out of combat with your sword above your head can look a little silly. When you’re not using it, sheath your sword and fully immerse yourself in the quiet, thoughtful moments that are strewn throughout Ghost of Tsushima.

Now that you know how to sheath your sword, be sure to check out all our Ghost of Tsushima coverage on Shacknews. We recently posted our Ghost of Tsushima PC impressions in case you’re hoping to pick it up.