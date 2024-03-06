New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut coming to PC in May 2024

The PC version of Ghost of Tsushima will feature ultra-widescreen and DLSS 3 support among other features.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via PlayStation
3

It appears that Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is PlayStation’s latest port project for PC players. PlayStation has announced that original developer Sucker Punch and port producer Nixxes are prepping Ghost of Tsushima for a PC debut and it will be releasing later this year in May. What’s more, the PC version will feature ultra-widescreen support, as well as Nvidia DLSS 3 and AMD FSR 3.

PlayStation announced the details of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC via a PlayStation Blog post this week. Nixxes has been named as the main developer on the PC port while original developer Sucker Punch provides assistance. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will launch on PC on May 16, 2024, bringing every bit of what was available in the PS5 game over, including DLC content and the co-op Legends mode. The game’s ultra-widescreen support is fully optimized for 21:9, 32:9, and even 48:9 resolutions if you happen to have a triple monitor setup. NVIDIA DLSS 3 AMD FSR 3, and Intel XeSS are also supported to help boost graphical fidelity.

Ghost of Tsushima is a sensible pick for PlayStation to pursue next in its series of PC releases. The game was a masterpiece of the year it came out, earning high praise and accolades, including a very positive Shacknews review. It’s open-world adventure across Tsushima is a dramatic and captivating journey as players choose whether to fight honorably or become like a demon to brutal invading armies. Critics and fans loved the game and content like the Iki Island expansion and the Legends co-op mode just continued to make it even more fun.

With Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut coming in May 2024, PC players will be able to experience this adventure for themselves. Stay tuned leading up to the release date as we share any further updates and details when they drop.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    March 6, 2024 8:35 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut coming to PC in May 2024

    • TrOn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      March 6, 2024 8:28 AM

      Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - Features Trailer | PC Games

      https://youtu.be/EzWBNwhb870

      Loved this game to death on PS.

      • dirge23 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        March 6, 2024 8:39 AM

        this is a must play for anyone who likes Assassin's Creed or feudal Japan. great game

      • bcyde legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        March 6, 2024 8:44 AM

        I really liked the game, but never had a chance to do the legends coop mode since I don't have many ps5 friends, I might get this on PC just to try that out.

      • Turd Ferguson legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        March 6, 2024 8:47 AM

        Oh dual sense adaptive trigger support, I can’t wait to play a game on a wired controller again.

      • redfive moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        March 6, 2024 9:01 AM

        I fired it up again after trelain sent me his copy and it's so gorgeous on the PS5

    • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      March 6, 2024 9:03 AM

      Took them long!

      Rumor is part 2 is announced this summer

