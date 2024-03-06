Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut coming to PC in May 2024 The PC version of Ghost of Tsushima will feature ultra-widescreen and DLSS 3 support among other features.

It appears that Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is PlayStation’s latest port project for PC players. PlayStation has announced that original developer Sucker Punch and port producer Nixxes are prepping Ghost of Tsushima for a PC debut and it will be releasing later this year in May. What’s more, the PC version will feature ultra-widescreen support, as well as Nvidia DLSS 3 and AMD FSR 3.

PlayStation announced the details of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC via a PlayStation Blog post this week. Nixxes has been named as the main developer on the PC port while original developer Sucker Punch provides assistance. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will launch on PC on May 16, 2024, bringing every bit of what was available in the PS5 game over, including DLC content and the co-op Legends mode. The game’s ultra-widescreen support is fully optimized for 21:9, 32:9, and even 48:9 resolutions if you happen to have a triple monitor setup. NVIDIA DLSS 3 AMD FSR 3, and Intel XeSS are also supported to help boost graphical fidelity.

Ghost of Tsushima is a sensible pick for PlayStation to pursue next in its series of PC releases. The game was a masterpiece of the year it came out, earning high praise and accolades, including a very positive Shacknews review. It’s open-world adventure across Tsushima is a dramatic and captivating journey as players choose whether to fight honorably or become like a demon to brutal invading armies. Critics and fans loved the game and content like the Iki Island expansion and the Legends co-op mode just continued to make it even more fun.

With Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut coming in May 2024, PC players will be able to experience this adventure for themselves. Stay tuned leading up to the release date as we share any further updates and details when they drop.