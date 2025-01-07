Gunnar's CES 2025 reveals include new woman-focused line and visor-style design Plus, Gunnar revealed new collaborations with Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and more.

On Tuesday, Gunnar Optiks revealed its upcoming lineup for 2025. In addition to new collaborations and designs, the Gunnar team showed off some new material for its glasses that would stave off some of the negative effects from prolonged digital device usage. Plus, there's a new line of glasses in the works that's aimed at women.

Over the last several years, Gunnar has been working to offer flexible lens options across its various frames to suit different needs, from the Clear for discreet protection to the Amber Max for nighttime use to promote better sleep. The Clear Pro lens tint option is aimed at artists who specialize in graphic design or video editing work, as this lens can block 20 percent of blue light at 450nm while also allowing for fuller color rendition.

The true revelation of Gunnar's CES lineup was the Venture. This set of frames utilizes electrochromatic lens technology, allowing users to change their lens tint through a simple slide mechanism along the side. This can help prevent digital eye strain by adjusting lens tints to adapt to the current environment.

The Viscer

Source: GUNNAR

Look for these options in newer models, like the visor-like Viscer. The Viscer utilizes a single toric lens for sportier users and is set to release in March. Those looking for something that doesn't have that visor design, but still looks different than the usual Gunnar option can pick up the new Loop model, which uses more circular frames. The Loop will be available in January.

The Kista Collection

Source: GUNNAR

Gunnar has acknowledged that more women have been using the company's products, which is why 2025 will see the debut of a new line exclusively for them. The Kista Collection has a more feminine design while also utilizing Gunnar's array of patented lenses. Look for entries in the Erika, Elin, Ingrid, and Sofia lines to arrive over the course of the year, starting with the Erika in February. This will significantly expand upon the existing woman-focused line of frames that currently includes the Lahti and the Anna.

New collaborations for 2025 include additional designs from Gunnar's various partners at Activision Blizzard and Tokidoki. Noteworthy reveals include glasses based on Overwatch's Reaper and World of Warcraft's Sylvanas Windrunner, as well as designs for Tokidoki's Mozzarella, Digital Princess, and Crystal Kingdom. Other 2025 collaborations will include glasses based on Call of Duty, Diablo 4, and Amazon Studios' acclaimed Fallout television series.

This is just the start of what Gunnar has to offer in 2025. Those interested in seeing more of what the company is offering can visit the Gunnar website. Be sure to also check out Shacknews' various social channels for a better look at some of what Gunnar has coming down the pipe.