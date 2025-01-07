New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Helldivers and Horizon Zero Dawn movies in development

Sony Pictures is in the early stages of producing movies based on the Helldivers and Horizon franchises.
Donovan Erskine
Sony Interactive Entertainment
2

Sony Pictures took the stage at CES 2025 to announce multiple adaptations of the company’s video game IP. Following the major success of Helldivers 2, a Helldivers movie is officially in the works. Sony is also adapting Horizon Zero Dawn, which was previously set to become a TV show on Netflix, into a feature film.

The Helldivers movie is being developed a tSony Pictures, while Columbia Pictures will handle Horizon Zero Dawn. The latter of which was previously in the works as a Netflix series but was canceled last year. They’ll join the likes of Twisted Metal, Gran Turismo, and The Last of Us as modern adaptations of Sony-published video games.

Aloy sitting on the peak of a mountain

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Horizon Zero Dawn movie will follow the story of Aloy. Less is known about the Helldivers movie, which will presumably follow an intergalactic battle between humans and extraterrestrial foes. Neither projects have writers, directors, or cast members attached.

Sony also announced that a Ghost of Tsushima anime is coming to Crunchyroll, and that The Last of Us Season 2 will air in April. For more out of CES 2025, Shacknews has what you’re looking for.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

