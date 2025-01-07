Helldivers and Horizon Zero Dawn movies in development Sony Pictures is in the early stages of producing movies based on the Helldivers and Horizon franchises.

Sony Pictures took the stage at CES 2025 to announce multiple adaptations of the company’s video game IP. Following the major success of Helldivers 2, a Helldivers movie is officially in the works. Sony is also adapting Horizon Zero Dawn, which was previously set to become a TV show on Netflix, into a feature film.

The Helldivers movie is being developed a tSony Pictures, while Columbia Pictures will handle Horizon Zero Dawn. The latter of which was previously in the works as a Netflix series but was canceled last year. They’ll join the likes of Twisted Metal, Gran Turismo, and The Last of Us as modern adaptations of Sony-published video games.



The Horizon Zero Dawn movie will follow the story of Aloy. Less is known about the Helldivers movie, which will presumably follow an intergalactic battle between humans and extraterrestrial foes. Neither projects have writers, directors, or cast members attached.

Sony also announced that a Ghost of Tsushima anime is coming to Crunchyroll, and that The Last of Us Season 2 will air in April. For more out of CES 2025, Shacknews has what you’re looking for.