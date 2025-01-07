New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Last of Us Season 2 airs in April

Ellie and Joel's adventure will continue in the second season of the video game adaptation.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
HBO
While Sony’s keynote at CES was primarily focused on tech, it also brought a few surprises regarding the company’s gaming and film divisions. This included the reveal that The Last of Us Season 2 will premiere in April.

The Last of Us Season 2 got a new trailer at CES that showed off new and returning characters. We see more of Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby, a character that was introduced and heavily featured in The Last of Us Part 2 video game. We also get glimpses at Ellie, Joel, and Tommy.

The Last of Us Season 2 was one of several Sony adaptations that were discussed during the company's CES keynote. The publisher also revealed that adaptations of Helldivers, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Ghost of Tsushima are all in development.

We’ve known that The Last of Us Season 2 was slated for a 2025 premiere, and that release date has just been narrowed down to sometime in April. If you’re looking forward to the next chapter in the video game adaptation, we’ve compiled a full list of the actors who appear in both seasons 1 and 2 of The Last of Us.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

