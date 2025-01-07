The Last of Us Season 2 airs in April Ellie and Joel's adventure will continue in the second season of the video game adaptation.

While Sony’s keynote at CES was primarily focused on tech, it also brought a few surprises regarding the company’s gaming and film divisions. This included the reveal that The Last of Us Season 2 will premiere in April.

The Last of Us Season 2 got a new trailer at CES that showed off new and returning characters. We see more of Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby, a character that was introduced and heavily featured in The Last of Us Part 2 video game. We also get glimpses at Ellie, Joel, and Tommy.

The Last of Us Season 2 was one of several Sony adaptations that were discussed during the company's CES keynote. The publisher also revealed that adaptations of Helldivers, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Ghost of Tsushima are all in development.

We’ve known that The Last of Us Season 2 was slated for a 2025 premiere, and that release date has just been narrowed down to sometime in April. If you’re looking forward to the next chapter in the video game adaptation, we’ve compiled a full list of the actors who appear in both seasons 1 and 2 of The Last of Us.